Report: Turk Wharton returns to Chiefs on one-year contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back defensive tackle Tershawn “Turk” Wharton, according to a report from Bleacher Report. The contract is for one season at a fully-guaranteed $2.75 million.

Wharton, 25, caught on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. Wharton has been with the Chiefs ever since, winning Super Bowls with the club during the past two years.

In four seasons with Kansas City, Wharton has compiled 85 tackles (38 solo), including 7.0 sacks. He had two sacks during the 2023 regular season — and one against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

Wharton actually began the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL in October of 2022. The defensive tackle managed to return during training camp, appearing in all 17 of the season’s games, plus all four of the team’s postseason matchups.

