Chiefs’ new tight end Irv Smith Jr. isn’t shying away from expectations of success

For a young tight end, the Kansas City Chiefs are a pretty easy sell.

You get to suit up for for the reigning Super Bowl champion, play for a future Hall of Fame head coach and have the world’s best quarterback throwing you the football — all while playing next to (and learning from) the greatest tight end in history.

That was former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr.’s mindset when he was deciding which team he wanted to join. Speaking with Kansas City reporters over Zoom on Thursday, he explained his reasoning.

“With Kansas City,” he noted, “[it was] the history that they have using the tight ends — running a lot of 12 personnel, 13 personnel, using multiple tight end sets — and being able to get behind a guy like Travis Kelce and learn from him. You know: [to] pick his brain with anything — and just win football games.”

Smith realizes that being with the back-to-back champions comes with its own set of hurdles to overcome.

“That’s the top dog,” he said. “That’s [who] they’re trying to come after. And when you are that top dog, you’ve been there. You’ve won those big games and you have that confidence. You’re not guessing.

“A lot of these [other] teams might have beat them once throughout the years — once every 10 years or something, however many times — but when you have that pedigree of winning consistently, it just brings that confidence to your team.”

Smith also understands the expectations that will be placed upon him by playing for the top dog. He’s been in that situation before

“When I went to Alabama,” he said, “I knew what that standard was. And coming to Chiefs Kingdom, I know what the standard is; I don’t take it lightly. When it came down to this decision-making process, you know, I wanted this opportunity. It was something that I wasn’t shying away from. I’m attacking it.”

Growing up, professional sports was always Smith’s goal.

“As a kid,” he recalled, “I remember teachers in school, they [would] hand out papers — you know, a ‘What do you wanna be when you grow up?’ type of thing.

“My first answer [was], ‘I want to be an NFL player.’

“They’d be like, ‘OK, well, you have to have a Plan B.’

“[I’d say], ‘Well, I’m going to be a basketball player — like, sports is my everything.’”

But his confidence wasn’t entirely misplaced. His father — Irv Smith Sr. — played in the NFL for eight seasons. He wanted to follow in Dad’s footsteps.

“Growing up,” he said, “seeing his jerseys and stuff around the house, I would always envision myself wanting to be a football player — whether it was [by] putting his helmets on, his cleats, his gloves [or] anything like that.

“It’s just a blessing having an opportunity to make a dream come true. And that’s something I don’t take lightly.”

It’s fair to wonder why a 25-year-old second-round draft pick is already on his third NFL team. Smith’s biggest hindrance appears to have been his inability to stay healthy. He’s missed time with injuries in each of his first four NFL seasons. In addition, at 6 feet 2 and 240 pounds, he is a little undersized for a tight end. Does his body have what it takes to hold up under the rigors of a 17-game NFL schedule — and with the Chiefs, in playoff games that are likely to follow?

“This has really been the first offseason for me in the past two years where I’ve been fully healthy. So this offseason, it’s been super crucial in terms of being able to focus on what I need to focus on: getting better. Going through the offseason with that mindset of working on my body; working on everything to be 100% when the team needs me. That’s my main goal: to be 100% as much as I can — and to be available.”

When he has been on the field, Smith has been a versatile weapon in the passing game — one who can attack defenses at all three levels while working from the slot or as an inline receiver/blocker. He’ll be a chess piece that head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy should be able to maximize.

“I’m a versatile player,” he said. “I’m going to make a lot of plays on both sides of the field.”

And Smith expects that once he, Kelce and Noah Gray can work with each other. they’ll be able to succeed as a unit.

“And at the end of the day,” he noted, “we’re going to be getting each other open — and feeding off of each other. I’m an unselfish guy.”