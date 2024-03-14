Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs continue to be linked to wide receivers

The latest

Mike Williams and Marquise Brown to the Chiefs? Drue Tranquill wants new receivers for Mahomes | Marca

The two players Tranquill mentioned were Mike Williams and Marquise Brown. Williams recently joined Brown on the free agent market, having been released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. Both receivers have struggled with injuries throughout their careers, but both are very talented and have produced when on the field. While Brown is a faster player and a dangerous threat down the field, Williams is just as good of a deep threat due to his ability to rise up for contested catches.

Chiefs president says ‘leaving Kansas City’ is an ‘option’ amid stadium tax vote | Fox News

However, both teams have been mostly silent on their futures if the current tax remains in place, leading to the opposition calling it a ”fear-based campaign” — until now. Donovan told KSHB-TV that the Chiefs’ “goal” is to stay in Kansas City, but that’s admittedly no guarantee. “I just know that for us, the Chiefs, we have to look at all of our options.,” he said. When asked about possibly leaving Kansas City, Donovan said, “I think they would have to include leaving Kansas City. “But our goal here is we want to stay here. And we’re willing to accept a deal, which is actually better for the country, to stay here.”

Grading 2024 NFL Free-Agency Signings and Trades for Day 3 of Tampering Period | Bleacher Report

Chiefs Re-Sign DT Mike Pennel Contract Terms: One year, TBA Source: Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back defensive tackle Mike Pennel on a one-year deal. The 32-year-old nose tackle spent most of last season on the Chiefs practice squad and appeared in only three regular-season games. However, he played a much bigger role in the postseason. Pennel appeared in all four of Kansas City’s playoff games and tallied 12 tackles, five solo stops and one tackle for loss. While Pennel is an older veteran, he’s familiar with Steve Spagnuolo’s defense and has shown that he can produce when the Chiefs need him. He’ll provide valuable depth as Kansas City looks to improve a run defense that ranked 24th in yards per carry allowed last season. Grade: C+

6 NFL Teams That Should Offer Trade for Justin Jefferson After Kirk Cousins Exit | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs It’s incredible that the Kansas City Chiefs managed to win another Super Bowl despite Patrick Mahomes being so low on talent in the receiving corps, but it won’t be easy to three-peat without an upgrade. Jefferson would be an upgrade-plus. It wouldn’t be an easy move to secure and might seem a little odd just two years after moving on from Tyreek Hill, but the circumstances have changed. And even after re-signing Chris Jones and tagging L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City still has more than $22 million in cap space. If they’re serious about becoming the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the Chiefs should consider packaging multiple first-round and Day 2 picks in the coming drafts in exchange for one of the game’s best wideouts.

Willie Gay Jr said goodbye to the Chiefs Kingdom

Chiefs Kingdom!!!!❤️

Man, I'm so blessed you took a chance on this country boy from Mississippi. Lord knows I was so scared moving 10 hours away from home, lol, but the Amazing fans and people in general here made my transition so much easier. People of Kansas City, I love you… — Willie Gay Jr (@WillieGayJr) March 13, 2024

Additional charges filed in Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting | Kansas City Star

Three Kansas City men face federal charges of illegal gun trafficking and straw purchases of firearms related to the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City. “These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws,” said Teresa Moore, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, in a news release. “Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defense against gun violence,” Moore continued. “At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked.” The charges do not allege that the men were among the shooters, but rather that they were allegedly involved in illegal straw purchases and trafficking of firearms.

This family was injured at Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade. A month later, they feel forgotten | KCUR - Kansas City news and NPR

PTSD, panic and the echo of gunfire Bridget Barton returned to Kansas City the day after the shooting to turn in the bullet she found in her backpack and to give a statement at police headquarters. Unbeknownst to her, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the police and fire chiefs had just finished a press conference outside the building. She was mobbed by the media assembled there — interviews that are now a blur. “I don’t know how you guys do this every day,” she remembered telling a detective once she finally got inside. The Bartons have been overwhelmed by well wishes from close friends and family as they navigate the trauma, almost to the point of exhaustion. Bridget took to social media to explain she wasn’t ignoring the messages, she’s just responding as she feels able — some days she can hardly look at her phone, she said.

Around the NFL

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal; Tennessee adds QB Mason Rudolph, too | NFL.com

Calvin Ridley waited until an hour after the official start of the new league year to shock the NFL. Despite being expected to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley called an audible in his free agency and signed a lucrative deal with the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. Ridley landed a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport. The news is indeed a stunner, considering Ridley was believed to be doing the Jaguars a favor by waiting until the new league year began to keep them from being forced to send a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons, per the terms of the deal that originally sent him from the Falcons to the Jaguars (who now owe a third-round pick). But as Wednesday wore on, it became apparent Ridley wasn’t simply waiting for the minutes to pass; he was testing the market, which included interest from the New England Patriots.

2024 NFL free agency: Falcons bold bid, RB revenge contracts highlight best free agency moves | CBS Sports

King Henry brings his crown to Baltimore The Ravens signing Derrick Henry unquestionably was the “signature” move of Tuesday’s free agency action, even if there was a debate about the quality of the signing. Personally, I have zero reservations about the deal. Henry had a “down” year in 2023, rushing for “just” 1,167 yards and “only” 12 touchdowns. I understand the skepticism around Henry — he led the league in carries last season (280), he only averaged 4.2 yards per carry and he is now a 30-year-old running back. Assuming he’ll continue to be dominant is somewhat a leap of faith simply given the history of players at the position. But it all comes back to this for me: Derrick Henry is different. The former Heisman winner led the league in carries last year, but it wasn’t a ridiculous number. He led the league in carries four of the last five years. In two of those years, he topped 340 carries. Specifically in 2020, he carried the ball 378 times and the following year, a fluke injury knocked out half his season. In 2022, he carried the ball 349 times and last year his production was diminished a little. So he should be more rested for 2024. Additionally, the Titans have been moving backwards the last few years, with a deteriorating offensive line and sub-par quarterback play the last two seasons. The Ravens will be playing from ahead, the offensive line is a much stronger unit and Lamar Jackson will be under center. Good luck stopping the read option!

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Free Agency: Why Irv Smith Jr brings upside to Kansas City

How he got here In Smith’s second NFL season, he emerged with the Vikings as a complementary threat to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. He was third on the team in receiving yards (365) and touchdowns (5). Going into his third year in 2021, Smith tore his meniscus late in the preseason. That sidelined him for the entire season, and an ankle injury cut his bounce-back year in 2022 in half. After two injury-plagued campaigns, Smith signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. As a Bengal, he managed just 115 yards and one touchdown over 18 receptions, missing five games throughout the schedule due to injury.

Social media to make you think

The #Chiefs haven't made a ton of free agent moves–but they made the moves that matter retaining key pieces from last year's Super Bowl team. #APEditorsShow@pgsween | @StephenSerda pic.twitter.com/9VGeEfC9kR — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) March 13, 2024

