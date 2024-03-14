Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast: Traveling amidst free agency

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

Travis traveled to Singapore to accompany his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the Asia leg of her Eras tour, Travis and Jason break down his travels, talk about different types of donuts and give their insight into the wild start to free agency.

1. Travis was impressed with Singapore’s infrastructure

Travis has been enjoying his offseason. He’s been globetrotting with his megastar paramour Taylor Swift as she continues the overseas portion of her Eras Tour. Travis first accompanied the singer to Australia to watch her perform in Sydney, and now, most recently, the couple was in Asia, where he saw her perform in Singapore.

Travis Kelce having fun at Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore! pic.twitter.com/MkmI3J4tQo — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) March 8, 2024

When Jason asked Travis if Singapore is really as nice as it looks in the pictures, Travis’ answer was a resounding yes, and he pointed to the city's infrastructure and attention to detail in the buildings and city streets to highlight his example.

“I was amazed by the lighting on the street; it’s just so thought out,” he explained. “Everything over there seems so nice — the building lights, like the bus stops, the lighting there is very nice. It’s very well planned out from an architectural standpoint.”

The only thing he didn’t like about the country was how hot it was. This time of year, the weather in Singapore regularly tops out at over 90 degrees. Luckily, Travis could escape the heat when he visited the Flower Dome, otherwise known as the world's largest glass greenhouse.

2. “DangerRuss” out of the West

Since the start of free agency, there have been many quarterback moves around the league. Still, none of them arguably affected the Chiefs as much as the Denver Broncos electing to cut starting quarterback Russell Wilson despite still owing him $87 million in dead money.

This means that Denver is paying Russ to go and play for his new team, the Pittsburgh Steelers for basically peanuts. As a Chiefs fan, there is no other way to look at this than as a massive win. The Broncos are burning cash and handcuffing themselves in free agency.

Travis thinks that Pittsburgh is a perfect landing spot for Wilson, due to their head coach being one of the most successful active coaches in the NFL, Pittsburgh also has a good defense which should limit the amount of pressure heaped onto Wilson’s shoulders.

“He had a similar situation in Seattle,” said Travis. “Great defense, get you a run game — got Najee Harris right there to hand that ball off to... and a bunch of good young wide receivers.”

That being said, Travis acknowledged that Wilson’s tenure in Denver wasn’t the best of his career and that things never really meshed in Colorado.

“Hopefully, we see him have some more success since we know that the Broncos wasn’t his best stint.”

3. Stone Cold Jones is back

In case you’ve been held captive in a hole for the last week or so and didn’t see the news, the Chiefs have resigned their leading pass rusher and the heart and soul of their defense, Chris Jones, to the tune of five years and $160 million.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones' new five-year deal (which will come in around $160 million) has $95 million over its first three years. The first two years (2024-25) are fully guaranteed at signing. His 2026 money vests as guaranteed in March 2025.



Other details still being ironed out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2024

Travis was excited to have Jones back in the fold, shouting Jones’ nickname, “Stone Cold Jones!” while simultaneously making the sound like a Brinks delivery truck.

While Jones maintained all along that he wanted to remain in Kansas City, in the world of NFL contracts, nothing is a sure thing until you put ink to paper— and it’s a done deal now, which made Travis very happy.

“He wasn’t lying, Chiefs Kingdom, when he was standing on that stage... and he said I ain’t going nowhere — and he’s still home, baby.”