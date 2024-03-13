Chiefs re-sign defensive tackle Mike Pennel

When recently re-signed Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke with reporters on Wednesday morning, he revealed something that we didn’t yet know: that the team is re-signing 2023 practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Tranquill made the inadvertent revelation while he was talking about another recently re-signed player: defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“I was talking to our guys this morning as we headed over to sign — Mike Pennel and Deon Bush,” said Tranquill, “[and] I was like, ‘I feel like [with] a lot of Chris’ production, you see the sacks, you see the TFLs. But a lot of it is hidden.’ Teams have to account for him in ways that free up other guys.”

Minutes later, friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs’ Digest made it reportable — but made sure to credit Tranquill for the assist.

I can confirm DT Mike Pennel is returning to the Chiefs. He played a critical role for KC down the stretch and during the Super Bowl run. @DTranquill had it first. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 13, 2024

An undrafted free agent signing for the Green Bay Packers in 2014, Pennel first joined Kansas City as a rotational interior defender in 2019, gaining a reputation as a solid run-stopper. He stayed with the Chiefs through the 2020 season before spending one season with the Atlanta Falcons and another with the Chicago Bears.

After being signed to Kansas City’s practice squad in late October, Pennel was elevated for three regular-season games and all four postseason games, collecting 23 tackles (10 solo), a tackle-for-loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended during the postseason run.

The 32-year-old Pennel — who grew up down the road in Topeka, Kansas — looks like he’s back to stay for a while.