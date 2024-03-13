 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs re-sign defensive tackle Mike Pennel

Kansas City brings back a player who has won two championships with the team.

By John Dixon
/ new
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

When recently re-signed Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke with reporters on Wednesday morning, he revealed something that we didn’t yet know: that the team is re-signing 2023 practice squad defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Tranquill made the inadvertent revelation while he was talking about another recently re-signed player: defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“I was talking to our guys this morning as we headed over to sign — Mike Pennel and Deon Bush,” said Tranquill, “[and] I was like, ‘I feel like [with] a lot of Chris’ production, you see the sacks, you see the TFLs. But a lot of it is hidden.’ Teams have to account for him in ways that free up other guys.”

Minutes later, friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs’ Digest made it reportable — but made sure to credit Tranquill for the assist.

An undrafted free agent signing for the Green Bay Packers in 2014, Pennel first joined Kansas City as a rotational interior defender in 2019, gaining a reputation as a solid run-stopper. He stayed with the Chiefs through the 2020 season before spending one season with the Atlanta Falcons and another with the Chicago Bears.

After being signed to Kansas City’s practice squad in late October, Pennel was elevated for three regular-season games and all four postseason games, collecting 23 tackles (10 solo), a tackle-for-loss, two quarterback hits and a pass defended during the postseason run.

The 32-year-old Pennel — who grew up down the road in Topeka, Kansas — looks like he’s back to stay for a while.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Arrowhead Pride Premier

Chris Jones is officially back, and that’s a huge win for the Chiefs as they work toward NFL history with a third consecutive Super Bowl win. Don't miss out on Pete Sweeney’s insider perspectives on free agency, deep analysis of Kansas City’s offseason, plus Q&As, film breakdowns, and more, delivered straight to your inbox. Click here to sign up today!