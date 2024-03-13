Why Irv Smith Jr brings upside to the Chiefs’ tight end room

After a quiet Day 1 of free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs finally added a player to their pool of pass catchers on Day 2: tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Well, that wasn’t necessarily the name people were looking for as far as offensive weapons go. Still, the tight end formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings does have receiving skills. It’s what made him an intriguing draft prospect out of Alabama in the 2019 class, selected by Minnesota with the 50th overall pick.

Five years later, the 25-year-old is looking to revive his career in one of the best situations possible for any offensive player. Here’s a closer look at Smith and his potential impact in Kansas City:

How he got here

In Smith’s second NFL season, he emerged with the Vikings as a complementary threat to wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. He was third on the team in receiving yards (365) and touchdowns (5).

Going into his third year in 2021, Smith tore his meniscus late in the preseason. That sidelined him for the entire season, and an ankle injury cut his bounce-back year in 2022 in half.

After two injury-plagued campaigns, Smith signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. As a Bengal, he managed just 115 yards and one touchdown over 18 receptions, missing five games throughout the schedule due to injury.

On-field analysis

In Cincinnati, Smith was primarily used flexed out in a receiver alignment — either the slot or isolated; only 47% of his pass snaps came from an in-line position. This allowed him to get into routes without contact off the line.

The #Chiefs are adding receiving upside to the TE room by signing Irv Smith Jr



The 25 y/o has always had natural talent as a receiver, going 50th overall in the '19 class at 6'2" / 242 lb



Flashes the playmaking on this TD, blowing by Jordan Poyer here on a Corner route pic.twitter.com/82ok63Omj6 — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 13, 2024

Smith can be a mismatch in the slot against the right defender.

Here, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is in man coverage against Smith, playing shaded toward the outside to prevent a corner route. Smith has a quick fake in but releases to the corner — and does it all so quickly that Poyer can’t keep his angle over the top.

The speed at which he runs the route is unique for a tight end. It’s also worth noting the comfort in which he high points the ball and completes the score; not many reserve tight ends will be that natural tracking passes over their shoulder.

Smith had very limited usage in his 1 yr with Cincy, but he flashed his YAC ability over his 18 rec



He's very quick to get upfield after the catch, which helps maximize zone-beating throws



KC can attack base-down pass coverages a lot more if drop Smith in Bell's spot from '23 pic.twitter.com/gy46RxhKoy — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 13, 2024

However, Smith’s most constant impact on an offense is maximizing yards after catch on shorter throws. His speed and quickness show up as he goes from a pass catcher to a ball carrier; he turns upfield fast after hook routes and is nimble enough in the open field to squeeze more yards out of catches between zone defenders.

How he fits with the Chiefs

Smith immediately becomes the third tight end on the Chiefs’ depth chart, filling the role vacated by unrestricted free agent Blake Bell. The swap does not come with similar-style players; Bell’s strengths with the team were blocking on run and pass plays.

On plays where Smith would accompany tight ends Travis Kelce and Noah Gray in a formation, the offense should be more dangerous throwing the ball than it was with Bell. His 2023 player profile did not put as much stress on linebackers and safeties to cover as it would with a bigger threat.

It remains to be seen if Smith is that bigger threat. He has much to prove as a player in his fifth offseason, and the Chiefs could still address the position through the draft. The minimal contract indicates that Smith will need to earn his role with the team, looking to make an impact similar to Jody Fortson.