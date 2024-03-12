Report: Willie Gay Jr. to join Saints on one-year contract

Now-former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is joining the New Orleans Saints for the 2024 season, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo revealed that it’s a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with former #Chiefs LB Willie Gay to a one-year deal worth a max of $5 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

Gay, 26, was selected by the Chiefs out of Mississippi State in the second round in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In four seasons for Kansas City, he appeared in 57 games (47 starts), tallying 223 tackles (150 solo), 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 19 passes defensed, five interceptions and a touchdown.

In addition to the energy Gay provided the Chiefs on the field, he also provided the team energy off it. Head coach Andy Reid often referred to Gay as an energy-giver, and players referenced the linebacker as their “juice man.” Gay usually played DJ on Fridays in the locker room following a grueling week of practices.

During the leadup to Super Bowl LVIII, it became apparent that Gay thought it would be his last game as a Chief, and he ended up being right. Kansas City chose to retain linebacker Drue Tranquill last week.

A fan favorite, Gay leaves the Chiefs as a two-time Super Bowl champion (2022, 2023). He will reunite with former Chiefs teammates Tyrann Mathieu and Khalen Saunders in New Orleans.