Chris Jones speaks after signing 5-year contract extension to remain with Chiefs

Late Tuesday afternoon, from his home office — surrounded by memorabilia such as his four Super Bowl helmets and a Kobe Bryant No. 24 figurine — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones logged onto a Zoom call with local media members.

Last week, Kansas City fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was reported that Jones and the club had agreed on a contract extension to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the next five seasons.

“For me, that was the plan from the beginning,” started Jones, who the Chiefs selected in the second round of the NFL Draft back in 2016. “Since [the Chiefs] drafted me, I never planned to play for another organization — better yet, end the year with another organization — after coming off of the Super Bowl win. Deep down, I felt like I was never leaving, and I’m super appreciative for the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization of making sure that I retired a Chief.”

Trusting the process

It didn’t always feel that simple, dating back to Jones skipping last offseason and training camp, then showing up to Arrowhead Stadium for the opening night of the NFL season only to watch the game in a luxury box rather than play.

Jones desired to stay a Chief, but he and his representatives — the Katz brothers — wanted to make clear it had to be for the right price. Jones felt holding out through Week 1 before agreeing with the Chiefs to an incentive-laden deal on the fly both helped contribute to getting to the place where the two sides ended up on Saturday night: together for what should be the duration of his pro career.

Looking back, Jones revealed that he tried to appreciate the journey more in 2023, with his greatest doubts on a potential extension surfacing in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII week. Still, overall, he remained hopeful.

Chris Jones gets emotional during the National Anthem.



(via NFL, CBS)pic.twitter.com/dwQqdkxr90 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 11, 2024

“I always figured that something could be done,” said Jones. “It was a year process of communicating with my team and the Chiefs and making sure that this thing got done and a little patience on both ends. But I’m super appreciative that we finally came together and able to do something long-term for the both of us.”

In eight years with the Chiefs, the defensive tackle has compiled 75.5 sacks, and he is coming off of back-to-back seasons of 10 or more.

General manager Brett Veach has shown to be hesitant in giving players of Jones’ age (29) long-term contracts, but Jones has proven to be one of one — or one of two, if you include the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald — at the defensive tackle position in the entire league.

There is always the lingering fear that paid players could lose some motivation, but that does not appear to be the case with Jones.

“Every year, I just chase greatness,” he said. “I don’t think that will change, and no amount of money can change my love and passion for the game of football. No matter how successful I’ll be, I’m always chasing greater heights. So I think the Chiefs understand and see my perspective of the game and how much I love the game of football.”

In the end, Jones credited four individuals for finding the ultimate resolution: owner Clark Hunt, Veach and his two agents. And now he has (more) generational wealth, which he explained he plans to share with charities such as the Boys and Girls Club.

A close call? I guess we’ll never know.

Shortly after the NFL’s negotiation window opened on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on a $110 million megadeal. It’s fair to say Jones would have been their target had he made it to the open market.

Would he have ever considered playing for a team like that — or elsewhere?

Chris Jones, when asked if he ever could have seen himself playing for the Raiders... or someone else. pic.twitter.com/elmq6fA5Ky — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) March 12, 2024

“I guess we’ll never know,” he smiled.