L’Jarius Sneed says he hopes he’ll be back with Chiefs in 2024

On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed spoke with reporters during a check presentation to Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City. For the last two years, Sneed has been partnering with Zarda Barbecue to create (and sell) “K.C. Takeaway” barbecue sandwiches to benefit the charity.

“Shout out to the community [and] the charity — Big Brothers and Big Sisters — for putting this together,” noted Sneed, per KSHB-TV.

Sneed has been top-of-mind for most Chiefs fans ever since February 28, when it was reported that the team would place him on the franchise tag. At the same time, it was reported that the team had permitted Sneed to seek a trade. As many as seven different teams have been reported to express interest in trading for the 27-year-old corner. It’s been a lot to manage for a player who already had a lot on his plate.

“My life is fun — but it’s very stressful right now, too,” said Sneed. “I don’t get sleep at night. I have a kid — a newborn — [so] I don’t get sleep. [And] I’ve got free agency. You know, it’s a lot going on — but I’m taking it all in at one time.”

As days have passed, however, there has been less and less talk of teams negotiating a trade for the cornerback. That’s OK with Sneed, who says he wants to stay with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There is, after all, a chance for the team to win three consecutive NFL championships — something that’s never been done in the Super Bowl era.

“Two is legendary,” said Sneed. “But three? You never get tired of getting rings. I pray I’m here to do the three-peat.”

And when training camp rolls around in July, Sneed hopes to be back with his teammates at training camp.