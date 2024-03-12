 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs signing tight end Irv Smith Jr.

The former Cincinnati Bengal heads to Kansas City.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing tight end Irv Smith Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The tight end marks the club’s first outside signing of the free-agency negotiating period that carries along until Wednesday.

Smith, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick out of Alabama made by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After four years in Minnesota that included a season out of football (2021) due to a torn meniscus, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end spent the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith’s best season came in 2020, before the injury, when he caught 30 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns. In 12 appearances for Cincinnati in 2023, he had 18 catches for 115 yards and a score.

Smith joins a Chiefs tight end room led by Travis Kelce and one that includes Noah Gray. When the new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon, Blake Bell will be eligible to sign elsewhere. Smith serves Kansas City as a nice depth piece as they prepare to fill all potential holes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Comparisons

Highlights (2019-22)

