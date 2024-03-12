Report: Chiefs signing tight end Irv Smith Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing tight end Irv Smith Jr., according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The tight end marks the club’s first outside signing of the free-agency negotiating period that carries along until Wednesday.

Bengals free-agent tight end Irv Smith Jr. reached agreement a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. pic.twitter.com/dB5QZWI9Z9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Smith, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick out of Alabama made by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After four years in Minnesota that included a season out of football (2021) due to a torn meniscus, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end spent the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith’s best season came in 2020, before the injury, when he caught 30 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns. In 12 appearances for Cincinnati in 2023, he had 18 catches for 115 yards and a score.

Smith joins a Chiefs tight end room led by Travis Kelce and one that includes Noah Gray. When the new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon, Blake Bell will be eligible to sign elsewhere. Smith serves Kansas City as a nice depth piece as they prepare to fill all potential holes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

