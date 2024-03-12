A mistake in compensatory pick calculations changes 111 picks of the NFL Draft

On Monday, the NFL admitted to a mistake in how it had awarded compensatory picks to the Cincinnati Bengals as a result of losing safety Jessie Bates in free agency a year ago. Among Cincinnati fans, this immediately became a hot topic of conversation after the league announced its compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Essentially, the league miscalculated Bates’ value. To set things right, the NFL moved the corresponding comp pick from the 33rd selection of the sixth round (208th overall) to the 34th pick of the third round (97th overall).

This means that 111 picks of the draft will now be one selection later than they were when the league released the round-by-round draft order — including three that belong to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is where all of Kansas City’s picks will now fall.

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 95

Round 4, Pick 132 (from 131)

Round 5, Pick 159 (from 158) (via Dallas)

Round 5, Pick 173 (from 172) (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 252

The NFL Draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.