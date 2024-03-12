Breaking down 3 receiver options for the Chiefs in free agency

A full day of legal tampering for NFL free agency presented plenty of big moves on Monday — but none involved the Kansas City Chiefs. The team re-signed restricted free agents and saw a few former players sign elsewhere, but they were quiet as the team continues to handle cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on the franchise tag.

That matched the level of activity in the wide receiver market.

None of the top available names made a decision, and all the options for the Chiefs are still on the table as of Tuesday. Monday evening, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City is one of the teams interested in signing former Chicago Bears’ wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The #Chiefs, among others, remain interested in free agent receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy from their days with the Bears. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Friend-of-the-site Nate Taylor of The Athletic later doubled down, also including Curtis Samuel. Here’s what to know about the two potential paths to boosting the Chiefs’ receiving corps — and one alternate plan:

Darnell Mooney

UPDATE: Mooney has now signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 26-year-old receiver is hitting free agency for the first time after four seasons with the Bears — including two years under former head coach and current Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Mooney makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs, considering his play speed in all areas of the field. He can play on the outside, and has legitimate wheels on deep routes, putting a lot of pressure on the angles of defensive backs in coverage. That speed shows up underneath as well, stretching the defense horizontally on jet sweeps and crossing patterns from the slot.

In Nagy’s last season as Bears’ head coach, Mooney totaled 81 catches, 1,055 yards and four touchdowns . He hasn’t come close to those totals in the last two years, but it has been a mess in Chicago offensively.

There’s reason to believe his tools can be maximized in Kansas City.

Curtis Samuel

Seeking his third contract in the NFL, Samuel will be 28 years old in August — looking to make the most of his dynamic skill set for a few more years in his athletic prime. It’s easy to imagine Samuel wanting to find a situation with more upside than his previous stops with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

Samuel is a versatile slot receiver with strong yards-after-catch ability. He is explosive before and after the catch, making him a weapon on vertical passes — but also on quick passes to the flat. He can also execute a jet sweep; it’s worth noting that Samuel has a stronger running ability than Mooney. He can break tackles and finish through defenders in the open field. It’s why he can line up in the backfield and take handoffs like a running back.

With age working against him, Samuel may be more affordable than Mooney, despite being similar players. It’s possible Samuel is an even stronger fit in the Chiefs’ offense.

Jamal Agnew

If the Chiefs want to add the skill set Mooney and Samuel bring to the offense, there’s a chance former Jacksonville Jaguars’ return specialist Jamal Agnew can provide it at minimal cost. In September, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub called Agnew, “scary good.”

The 29-year-old entered the NFL as a defensive back with the Detroit Lions but has become a specialized weapon in Jacksonville’s offense over the past two seasons. Last year, Agnew totaled 225 yards over 14 receptions — 16.1 yards on average. He has caught four touchdowns over the last two years.

His returning ability makes him a handful in open space, but it also gives him some speed to get down the field on vertical patterns. Watch for Agnew as a lower-cost alternative to the Chiefs’ bigger targets in free agency.