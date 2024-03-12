Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are interested in signing Darnell Mooney

The latest

Could a Mooney-Nagy reunion be on the cards?

The #Chiefs, among others, remain interested in free agent receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy from their days with the Bears. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

NFL free agency, trade grades 2024: Best, worst moves | ESPN

Chiefs keep DT Chris Jones The deal: Five years, $158.75 million with $95 million guaranteed Grade: A The most important player of the Chiefs’ dominant 2023 defense returns, and it’s a massive win for all defensive players. Jones’ “practical guarantee” of $95 million dollars ties Aaron Donald’s contract, and the annual average of $31.75 million per year is the highest for defensive tackles. Jones posted 10.5 sacks in 2023 and had the NFL’s second-highest pass rush win rate for defensive tackles. His 19.6% win rate was just behind Donald’s 19.9%. Jones was also credited with creating 19.5 sacks, the most among all NFL players. Jones’ production anchored the Chiefs’ defense en route to a second straight Super Bowl win, and it seemed both sides were committed to getting a deal done early in free agency after Jones held out through Week 1 of last season. Now, with Jones signed, the Chiefs’ front office can turn its attention and cap space toward other holes on the roster — including left tackle and receiver — before the NFL draft.

Perhaps the Raiders would have offered Chris Jones a lot of money,

A "phew" moment for #Chiefs fans. I'd imagine the Raiders were about to come after CJ95 hard. https://t.co/eUaKI4O1nP — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) March 11, 2024

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find Mac Jones’ replacement; AFC team moves back into Round 1 to select QB | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • JR • 6’4” / 205 LBS With such a deep WR class, teams may choose to wait on targets once the top three go off the board, which happened in this mock. But will they still do it if they realize it could lead to Brian Thomas Jr. falling into Kansas City’s lap?

QB Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings for 4-year deal with Falcons | ESPN

Cousins, 35, was having one of his best seasons in 2023 and had been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks before tearing his right Achilles tendon in Week 8 at Lambeau Field. At the time, he was tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (18) and ranked second in passing yards (2,331). Before the injury, he had started 136 of a possible 138 games since ascending to QB1 with the Washington Commanders in 2015. One of those two missed starts occurred when the Vikings were resting their starters for the playoffs in 2019, and the other came after a positive COVID-19 test in 2021. Cousins spent three seasons as Washington’s full-time starter but never found common ground on a long-term extension. He played his final two seasons with the team on the franchise tag, setting himself up to enter the free agent market in 2018 at age 30 — a rare entrance of a high-level quarterback available to every NFL team in the prime of his career.

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal | NFL.com

The Raiders are expected to sign Dolphins Pro Bowl defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year deal worth a base value of $110 million, with $84.75 million of it guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Dolphins opted to not franchise tag Wilkins despite him coming off a career season in 2023. The 28-year-old Wilkins hit career highs in sacks (nine), QB pressures (61) and QB hits (23), in spite of the Dolphins’ defense being decimated by injuries late in the season. He also added 65 tackles (10 for losses), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his fifth NFL season.

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs | NFL.com

Jacobs became the league’s rushing champion in 2022 with 1,653 yards, a season that resulted in the 26 year old earning his first All-Pro honor. Paired with Aaron Jones, the Packers now have one of the best rushing duos in the NFL with the addition of Jacobs. Around The NFL will have more on Jacobs landing in Green Bay soon.

Source: Titans giving ex-Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 3-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are giving former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard a three-year, $24 million deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. Pollard’s arrival means that free agent running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to return after eight seasons with the Titans. Pollard has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but his march to 1,005 yards in 2023 was much more difficult than his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, when he ran for 1,007. Pollard, who turns 27 on April 30, had just one 100-yard game last season after posting four in 2022. He suffered a broken ankle in the 2022 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers but was able to return for training camp and did not miss a game last season.

Why Russell Wilson’s bargain contract with the Steelers will end up financially hurting the Broncos | CBS Sports

According to ESPN.com, Wilson’s new contract will pay him the league minimum of $1.21 million for the 2024 season, which is a bargain-basement price for a BACKUP quarterback in the NFL, let alone someone who might end up starting for your team. To put Wilson’s salary in perspective, just consider this: Backup quarterbacks like Nick Mullens ($1.72 million), Cooper Rush ($2.25 million) and Mike White ($3.5 million) are all scheduled to make more money than Wilson in 2024. Kenny Pickett, who will now be competing with Wilson for the starting QB job in Pittsburgh, will also make more thanks to his salary of $1.98 million.

NFL free agency: Detroit Lions re-signing Graham Glasgow to 3-year deal | Pride Of Detroit

The move comes as no real surprise. Glasgow was fantastic last season upon his return to Detroit and there was mutual interest in running it back. Though originally signed as depth, Glasgow competed hard at the right guard spot, so that when Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a season-ending back injury, the veteran guard stepped in and performed at a high level. Per PFF, Graham’s final grade of 74.9 ranked eighth among all NFL guards. Glasgow doesn’t just give the Lions a starter at right guard, but he gives them peace of mind at center, as well. With Frank Ragnow constantly fighting through injury, Glasgow offers a wealth of experience at the center position in case of emergency.

Chiefs News: Chris Jones shares initial message with new contract

“Hey guys. Chris Jones here — wrapping up [the contract signing],” he said. “We’ve got five more years of greatness. I will be returning a Chief. This is everything we dreamed about, talked about. Now it’s more Super Bowl rings, man. Let’s go.” Whether Jones would remain with the Chiefs heading into the offseason was unclear, especially given the potential of him to hit the open market. Football analysts from sites like NFL.com, ESPN and Pro Football Focus all had him as the top free agent available.

Patrick Mahomes here talking to Chris Jones about winning three Super Bowls in a row... looks to be about less than 45 minutes after the clock hit zero on two. https://t.co/NGIRMcL5Lp — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) March 11, 2024

