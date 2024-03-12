Report: Chiefs re-signing safety Deon Bush

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing safety Deon Bush to a one-year contract.

Free-agent safety Deon Bush is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Bush — a fourth-round selection of the Chicago Bears from the 2016 NFL Draft — signed with the Chiefs in the 2022 offseason. In his first season in Kansas City, Bush played in 16 games and was in on 73% of the squad’s special teams snaps. His decision to join the Chiefs was also rewarded with his first championship ring as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

He re-signed with the Chiefs last spring, but the veteran was released in the final wave of cuts at the end of the preseason. He would stay in Kansas City as a member of the practice squad before being signed to the active roster on December 16, following a season-ending injury to second-year safety Bryan Cook.

Having Bush as in-house depth would pay off in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Though Bush saw only three defensive snaps as an injury replacement, one of those plays ended with an end zone interception of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Bush’s pick helped the Chiefs maintain a two-score lead in what would eventually be a 17-10 victory. Two weeks later, he played 85% of Kansas City’s special teams snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, earning his second title in two seasons with the Chiefs.

Expect Bush to compete in training camp this summer for a backup safety role — and for special teams snaps. Should he not make the team, it appears likely that Bush will stay in Kansas City to once again be called upon when (and if) he is needed.