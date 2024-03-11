The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two of their own to free agency, according to multiple reports. Early Monday evening, word came through that free-agent punter Tommy Townsend would join the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that Townsend’s contract in Houston was for two years and $6 million.

Former Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is signing a two-year $6 million deal with the Houston Texans, per source. pic.twitter.com/8vdQSyINKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Later Monday evening, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared the news on Chiefs backup guard Nick Allegretti. Like Andrew Wylie last offseason, Allegretti signed with the Washington Commanders.

One of the NFL’s toughest men has a new home: The #Commanders are signing former #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti to a three-year, $16 million deal with $9.02M guaranteed, per source. Their new starting left guard. https://t.co/pVwR5RhMWz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

The Chiefs’ punter of the past four years, Townsend was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts in the 2022 season. The 27-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion (2022, 2023), and his departure all but confirms Matt Araiza as the club’s new punter for 2024.

Allegretti’s three-year, $16 million contract makes him the Commanders’ new starting left guard, a role he recently told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” he was seeking. Allegretti, also 27, has been a reliable backup interior lineman for the Chiefs since 2019, when they selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Allegretti had 13 regular-season and numerous postseason starts for Kansas City, including Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LVIII last month against the San Francisco 49ers. He leaves Kansas City a three-time Super Bowl champion (2019, 2022, 2023).