Chiefs lose Tommy Townsend, Nick Allegretti to free agency

Townsend is headed to the Houston Texans and Allegretti is headed to the Washington Commanders.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost two of their own to free agency, according to multiple reports. Early Monday evening, word came through that free-agent punter Tommy Townsend would join the Houston Texans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that Townsend’s contract in Houston was for two years and $6 million.

Later Monday evening, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero shared the news on Chiefs backup guard Nick Allegretti. Like Andrew Wylie last offseason, Allegretti signed with the Washington Commanders.

The Chiefs’ punter of the past four years, Townsend was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts in the 2022 season. The 27-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion (2022, 2023), and his departure all but confirms Matt Araiza as the club’s new punter for 2024.

Allegretti’s three-year, $16 million contract makes him the Commanders’ new starting left guard, a role he recently told NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” he was seeking. Allegretti, also 27, has been a reliable backup interior lineman for the Chiefs since 2019, when they selected him in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Allegretti had 13 regular-season and numerous postseason starts for Kansas City, including Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Super Bowl LVIII last month against the San Francisco 49ers. He leaves Kansas City a three-time Super Bowl champion (2019, 2022, 2023).

