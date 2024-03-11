Chiefs release statements on Chris Jones’ contract extension

Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid released statements on Monday, as the signing of defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year contract extension became official.

Read their statements below:

HUNT: “I’d like to congratulate Chris and his family, along with Brett Veach and his staff, on getting this well-deserved deal done before free agency. Chris belongs in a Chiefs uniform. He’s an elite player in the National Football League, a key component to our defense, and a leader in the locker room. We’ve felt his impact on the field and in the community. Over the last several years, he’s been essential to our success in winning multiple Super Bowls, and we know that he’ll play a vital role in sustaining that success moving forward.”

VEACH: “Chris is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and, in our opinion, the best defensive tackle in the National Football League. He earned every bit of this record-breaking contract. Over the last eight years, he’s been critical to our success, including his significant impact in all three Super Bowl championship runs. I’d like to thank my team, Chris Shea, and Jack Wolov, as well as Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their efforts and patience to get this done. We’re certainly proud to have Chris locked in here for the foreseeable future.”

REID: “Chris is one of the most talented players I’ve coached in my career. He’s really grown into being the leader of our defense, and you’ve seen how he’s helped younger players become better at their craft. He shows up every day with the right attitude and energy, and that’s infectious in our locker room. I’m happy for Chris and his family. We have more work to do here, and Chris is going to be a big part of that.”