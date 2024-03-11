 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Jones shares initial message after signing 5-year contract with Chiefs

The defensive tackle is at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday making his five-year contract extension official.

Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones came to an agreement on a five-year contract extension late Saturday. Monday brought signing day and an official acknowledgment of the extension via the club’s official X account.

Kansas City also posted a video of Jones from the production studio.

“Hey guys. Chris Jones here — wrapping up [the contract signing],” he said. “We’ve got five more years of greatness. I will be returning a Chief. This is everything we dreamed about, talked about. Now it’s more Super Bowl rings, man. Let’s go.”

Whether Jones would remain with the Chiefs heading into the offseason was unclear, especially given the potential of him to hit the open market. Football analysts from sites like NFL.com, ESPN and Pro Football Focus all had him as the top free agent available.

Also, considering the contract the Las Vegas Raiders handed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Monday, it is fair to say one of Kansas City’s greatest rivals would have gone after one of its best players.

But it was not to be, and nobody seems happier than Jones.

