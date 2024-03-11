Report: Chiefs to re-sign four exclusive rights free agents

According to friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents as the league’s “legal tampering period” kicked off on Monday. They are offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Malik Herring and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson.

The Chiefs have re-signed four exclusive rights free agents, per source:



CB Nazeeh Johnson

LB Cole Christiansen

G/C Mike Caliendo

DE Malik Herring



All will be back with KC for 2024. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 11, 2024

Players become exclusive rights free agents by having an active-roster contract expire before accruing three seasons of service time (a mark that would see them qualify for restricted free agency). A team can retain their services by offering them a one-year, minimum salary contract. If tendered a contract offer, exclusive rights free agents may not negotiate with other teams.

For each of these players, we assume the tendered amount is $985,000, the 2024 minimum salary for players with two accrued seasons. The salaries are non-guaranteed, meaning there are no dead-money considerations if the players do not make the squad.

Kansas City drafted Johnson in the seventh round (259th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived out of training camp before signing a new deal with the Chiefs a few weeks later when he was promoted from the practice squad. Because Johnson’s original four-year rookie contract was nullified, he is now subject to exclusive rights free agency.

Johnson became a core member of the Chiefs’ special teams units throughout his rookie season. He exceeded 50% of Kansas City’s special teams snaps in all three 2022 playoff games, including their win in Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury in training camp, costing him his second season.

Caliendo joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan in 2022. After spending his first season on Kansas City’s practice squad, he made the club in 2023, eventually becoming active on game days as a backup as the Chiefs navigated offensive line injuries. With longtime backup interior lineman Nick Allegretti’s future with the Chiefs uncertain, Caliendo could find himself called upon as an injury replacement in the coming season.

Christiansen — a former Army football player — entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. The Chiefs promoted him from the practice squad during the playoffs as an injury replacement. He played 70% of the team’s special teams snaps in their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

We were unsure of Herring’s status because he spent his first season on Kansas City’s non-football injury list (NFI) after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Although some sites listed him as a restricted free agent, we did not believe he had accrued the required service time. We can now confirm his status as an ERFA. Herring has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs over the past two seasons, and he appeared in all four 2023 playoff games. He has 1.5 career sacks.

Derrick’s report did not address the status of linebacker Jack Cochrane, whom we also believe is eligible for exclusive rights free agency. We expect to know more about Cochrane’s status closer to the beginning of the league year starting on Wednesday afternoon.