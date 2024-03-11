 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs bringing back James Winchester

The long snapper has been with Kansas City since the 2015 NFL season.

By Pete Sweeney
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs began their “legal tampering period” by taking care of one of the key members in their specialist rooms, according to friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. Long snapper James Winchester is returning to the club, though exact terms are not yet available.

Winchester, 34, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2013 NFL Draft. He joined Kansas City in 2015, and he has been their long snapper ever since. Of course, that span includes the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl championship-winning seasons.

Winchester’s signing allows for at least some consistency in the team’s specialist room. Kicker Harrison Butker remains on the books, but punter Tommy Townsend is expected to move on following Kansas City’s signing of free-agent punter Matt Araiza.

Winchester’s nine-year career with the Chiefs also includes 11 tackles, in addition to two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

