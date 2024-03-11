Report: Chiefs bringing back James Winchester

The Kansas City Chiefs began their “legal tampering period” by taking care of one of the key members in their specialist rooms, according to friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. Long snapper James Winchester is returning to the club, though exact terms are not yet available.

Chiefs have agreed to terms on a new contract for long snapper James Winchester, per source. Terms not yet available.



The ultra reliable Winchester, who hasn't missed a game in his career, will be back for season No. 10 in Kansas City. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 11, 2024

Winchester, 34, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2013 NFL Draft. He joined Kansas City in 2015, and he has been their long snapper ever since. Of course, that span includes the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl championship-winning seasons.

Winchester’s signing allows for at least some consistency in the team’s specialist room. Kicker Harrison Butker remains on the books, but punter Tommy Townsend is expected to move on following Kansas City’s signing of free-agent punter Matt Araiza.

Winchester’s nine-year career with the Chiefs also includes 11 tackles, in addition to two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.