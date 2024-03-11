Arrowheadlines: The 3-peat is on

The latest

The Chiefs’ efforts to three-peat, something no NFL team has ever done, are off to a good start before the league year has even started. By agreeing to contract terms with Jones, the Chiefs have again shown they will do what it takes to keep their elite players in Kansas City. That’s particularly true for Jones, who is on the Mount Rushmore for this era of Chiefs football, joining Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. He has 67 sacks over the past six seasons, mostly as a defensive tackle, but his value to the Chiefs can’t be accurately measured by stats. It’s the things he does that won’t show up in the box score, like his pressure on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy that forced an errant throw on third down and prompted the 49ers to kick a field goal on their final possession in Super Bowl LVIII, that are his true gift.

According to one former Chief, Kansas City are paying Chris Jones to dominate in the playoffs, not the regular season

IMO you’re paying Chris Jones for the playoffs. If you get him being a terror for a 3/4 game stretch and you win the SB it’s worth it. https://t.co/vGxph1egrG — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 10, 2024

Chris Jones bet on himself

It’s big money for KC and Chris Jones. Anyone who watched the Chiefs defense knows he’s worth it. Jones bet on himself and it paid off. https://t.co/w2Xub4OpR0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

And won

Kansas City Chiefs: Donovan Smith, OT While a sensible addition in free agency last year, Donovan Smith more repeated a mediocre 2022 than returned to his 2021 form. He played every snap at left tackle when healthy but endured several rough performances, including an uninspiring day in the Super Bowl.

Round 1 - Pick 32 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • JR • 6’4” / 205 LBS With such a deep WR class, teams may choose to wait on targets once the top three go off the board, which happened in this mock. But will they still do it if they realize it could lead to Brian Thomas Jr. falling into Kansas City’s lap?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes congratulated Xavier Worthy on 40-yard dash | Chiefs Wire

Worthy confirmed that he received congratulatory texts from Ray Lewis, DeSean Jackson, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after his record-breaking performance. He opened up about the eye-raising communication with Mahomes during a recent interview. “In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy told USA TODAY’s Tyler Dragon. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Around the NFL

Sources - Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield agree on 3-year, $100M deal | ESPN

Mayfield is set to make $30 million in 2024, $30 million with $20 million guaranteed in 2025 and $40 million in 2026, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There’s $5 million per year in incentives, brining up the maximum value of the contract to $115 million. Mayfield confirmed the deal in a statement to Schefter. “I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfield said. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.” Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $4 million in March 2023, charging him with the monumental task of replacing seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Mac Jones trade details: Patriots deal QB to Jaguars | USA Today

Mac Jones trade details Jaguars receive: Quarterback Mac Jones Patriots receive: Late-round draft pick The deal cannot be finalized until Jones takes a physical, which will occur after the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, six-time Pro Bowler, retiring from NFL | ESPN

He follows in the footsteps of longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement earlier this week. “I fulfilled a lifelong dream by making it to the NFL. But what I didn’t know at the time was how much of an honor and privilege it would be to represent the city of Philadelphia and the Eagles organization for the next 12 seasons,” Cox wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday. In his statement, he thanked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, current coach Nick Sirianni and former coach Doug Pederson and team president Don Smolenski, several teammates, including Brandon Graham, Kelce and Lane Johnson, and the team’s fans. “I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization,” he wrote.

Broncos in process of trading WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for 2024 fifth-, sixth-round picks | NFL.com

For the Broncos, the move nets them two late-round draft picks, having previously only held six selections in this year’s draft, one of which being in the first two rounds. It also saves Denver $12.987 million in 2024 salary cap space, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, money which could be used elsewhere once free agency kicks off next week. For the Browns, Jeudy represents another weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson to go along with Amari Cooper. The veteran WR was acquired for minimal draft capital, just as in the case of Cooper’s trade to Cleveland two years ago.

Chiefs Draft: The team has met with Missouri DE Darius Robinson

Film evaluation With his combination of length and power, Robinson was a natural run defender from the outside. Despite his height, he was still able to create leverage with a strong base and fluid athletic ability.

Robinson is strong at the POA. The RT steps to block the zone, but Robinson withstands the contact and uses his length to use an arm over to get around the outside. The RB tries to take the void in the B gap, but Robinson quickly attacks. pic.twitter.com/AfxjtkIEsd — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) March 7, 2024

Ohio State is running right at Robinson here, and the tight end and right tackle are tasked with working a combo block on him. On the snap, they both fire out, looking to create movement. Robinson anchors down and takes on the contact, but with one swift move, he uses the long arms to swim over the tight end into the D gap and is right there to get in on the play. Taking on the contact and not giving an inch was impressive in its own regard, but being athletic enough to transition from that into a swim move to make a tackle for loss shows the kind of range he has as a player. Not many college tackles were equipped to take on a defensive end with the same caliber of strength as them and, in some cases, superior length.

Keeping Chris Jones was the MOST IMPORTANT offseason move for the @Chiefs Last 3 years Jones is #1 in QB pressures amongst Defensive tackles and #5 amongst all rushers. The core 4 of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and @StoneColdJones gives them the best chance to 3 peat pic.twitter.com/R54labuBfl — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 10, 2024

