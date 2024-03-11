5 free agents who would be strong fits in the Chiefs’ defense

After a historic season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense faces a difficult path to remaining strong in 2024. With a long list of free agents, the unit could look a lot different as the team begins its attempt to secure three consecutive NFL championships.

The Chiefs, however, made a statement before the so-called “legal tampering period” opens on Monday: they came to agreements on multi-year contracts with defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Drue Tranquill. These moves made it clear that Kansas City wants to build around the existing group of defenders — rather than start an enitrely new one.

While the team works to a resolution with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — whom we expect to be traded during the next day or so — it’s important that it remains active on the open market. Jones signed a record-setting contract with a lot of guaranteed money — but the deal features a low cap hit in 2024. That should allow the Chiefs to negotiate short-term deals with talented veterans.

Here are five free agents who would be strong fits for the Kansas City defense:

Defensive tackle Teair Tart

If the Chiefs are looking to make a significant upgrade on the spot next to Jones, this former Tennessee Titans (and Houston Texans) defensive tackle fits the bill.

The 27-year-old Tart spent nearly four years in Tennessee before being cut late in the 2023 season due to personal issues with the team. Houston picked him up, but he was inactive for their two-game playoff run; these details could suppress the market for a talented player.

Tart’s strengths on the field start on running downs. He is listed at 6 feet 2 and 304 pounds. He utilizes his dense build to eat up space on the inside and hold the line against double teams. In 2022, he held down the center of a dominant Teneessee defensive front. He did more than plug gaps, too: he recorded six defended passes that year.

Tart had more momentum to demand a significant contract last offseason. Now, the less-productive campaign — along with a competitive free agency at his position — could make him a signing that could happen in conjunction with Jones.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle

A more reliable upgrade to the nose tackle position would be this six-year veteran who spent the last two years plugging running lanes for the Buffalo Bills.

Listed at 6 feet 3 and 313 pounds, Settle is built to man the A gap in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense — but his time in Buffalo showed he is capable of more. The Bills’ defense asks its interior defensive linemen to compensate for playing so much Nickel personnel, presenting light boxes while running two-high safety coverage shells. Settle’s combination of size and range along the line made him a strong piece in that scheme.

Settle has also missed only four games in his entire career. At 27 years of age this season, his best performances may still lie ahead of him. At the same time, his unimpressive box score (and the fact he’s seeking the third contract of his career) could push him to be overlooked on the open market. He could be a great value signing for Kansas City.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah

Looking to the edge of the defensive line, the team needs another capable body (or two) to help get through the recovery of defensive end Charles Omenihu, who is signed through 2025. The Chiefs may be out of the bidding war for the younger ends who are looking for multi-year contracts.

So Kansas City will likely focus on veterans on one-year contracts who can be dependable parts of an edge rotation on all downs. Baltimore Ravens’ EDGE Jadeveon Clowney is a good example of such a player, but it’s possible his productive 2023 season will make him a high-priced mercenary.

Ogbah would be a more realistic option — and would likely be a better fit, since he earned a Super Bowl ring while playing under Spagnuolo with the Chiefs in 2019. The 30-year-old is not the same edge rusher he was then — but at 6 feet 4 and 275 pounds, he is still a dynamic player.

He was a victim of a strong, deep position room in Miami the last two years — but also suffered a season-ending triceps injury in 2022. Kansas City could be a great spot for him to bounce back.

Defensive end Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round draft pick never lived up to those initial expectations from seven years ago. Barnett did, however, show reliability (and stout edge defense) with the Texans after the Eagles released him during the 2023 season.

Over the Texans’ final six games, Barnett tallied 3.5 sacks as the team’s snap leader at defensive end. In that span, no Houston defensive lineman had more stops (13), which is PFF’s metric to track tackles that “constitute a failure for the offense.”

Even with the strong finish, his underwhelming career statistics could make the 28-year-old an affordable option — one who has built up some momentum in his development.

Cornerback Michael Davis

However the Sneed situation plays out, the Chiefs’ cornerback room is full of young talent, Still, his potential departure could open up a spot for an experienced outside cornerback. Davis — formerly with the Los Angeles Chargers — would provide a strong scheme fit.

The 29-year-old corner came in at 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds at his BYU Pro Day in 2017. That length shows up in press coverage — and as he closes throwing windows by blanketing receivers down the field. His physique also pops out against the run; he comes down hard on outside runs and is a willing tackler.

Without Sneed, the Chiefs may see a player like Davis as an important signing to keep the team’s cornerback depth as one of its strengths.