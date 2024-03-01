Approaching free agency, Nick Allegretti is seeking a starting job

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs postseason hero Nick Allegretti joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to discuss his status ahead of free agency, which begins with the start of the new league year on March 13.

"The best thing about football for me as an offensive lineman is the option and availability to go lead a group of men... the best way to do that is to be a starter day 1 and that's the opportunity that I'm looking for."@Gretti_53 speaks on free agency pic.twitter.com/hDq2cfvdkF — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 1, 2024

“We’re figuring that out,” said Allegretti. “As we go, I’m obviously allowed to talk to the Chiefs right now — and then the tampering window is coming up. But it’ll be interesting.”

The Chiefs selected Allegretti in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been a reliable backup for them ever since.

During the four seasons, he has started 13 regular-season games for Kansas City, including nine during 2020 when numerous injuries struck the offensive line. He made three postseason starts that year. In 2023’s postseason, he made two more at left guard when Joe Thuney suffered a pectoral injury.

Allegretti actually tore his UCL during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII but stayed in for every snap, a key to Kansas City winning the title in a game that came down to the final possession in overtime. The Chiefs have always seemed to view Allegretti as a solid backup. Now, however, he wants a chance to own a position.

“It’ll be a tough couple of weeks trying to make that decision because obviously, I love Kansas City, but I’m definitely looking for a place to go start,” said Allegretti, “[and] make my name as a full-time starter. The best thing about football for me as an offensive lineman is the option and the availability to go lead a group of men. That’s one of my favorite parts about football, and the best way to do that is to be a starter, Day 1. And that’s the opportunity that I’m looking for. I want to go to an organization and have an impact as a player, but [also] have an impact in that locker room as a leader.”

If Allegretti has played his last snap in a Chiefs uniform, he did so on a legendary note — and he will leave as a three-time Super Bowl champion.