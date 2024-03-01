Arrowheadlines: The Texans could be the best fit for Chris Jones if he leaves Kansas City

The latest

Chris Jones DT · Age: 30 Houston Texans After rightfully holding out over a lack of a contract extension (and eventually agreeing to a one-year deal), Jones is going to get a ton of money this offseason. And though Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently said re-signing Jones is “at the top of the list,” it likely won’t be that simple. We’re talking north of $25 million for Jones, which is roughly $10 million more than the Chiefs have in available cap space. Turning 30 in July, the time is now for Jones to cash in with a contender, and I can’t think of a better fit than Houston, where the Texans will operate with the luxury of cap space afforded by C.J. Stroud’s rookie deal. Much of Houston’s offense is intact entering 2024, save for some room for improvement at running back and tight end (could Dalton Schultz return?), so if the Texans are going to spend some of the $67 million available, why not bolster a group that already did well with Maliek Collins and pending free agent Sheldon Rankins up front? Jones is a monster who played a direct role in delivering the Chiefs another title and could have a similar impact for DeMeco Ryans’ defense in Houston. Let’s make this dream a reality.

NFL Combine Drills Are Underway but the Chiefs Are Nowhere to Be Found | Sports Illustrated

The Kansas City Chiefs brought their full scouting staff, and a big contingent of coaches to town on Monday. But by mid-afternoon on Thursday, before the first 40-yard dash was run, save for some guys staying to help run the drills for the combine people, the Chiefs were gone. And there were others teams who had the GM and/or coaches leave well before the players hit the field. Why? Well, the schedule shifted again this year. So by midday on Thursday, teams were done with their formal interviews. There are fewer agents in town, too, a result of the NFLPA’s mandatory agent meeting being done over Zoom rather than in-person, making it easier for teams to stack those meetings earlier in the week. And then there’s the fact that television and the tape will give team folks as good a look at workouts as they’d get live. Then, there’s the fact that the league has turned the combine into a circus, and a lot of football folks have pushed away from the combine, with technology that can give them what they need remotely, as Park Ave. has pulled the event further and further away from its roots.

Chiefs have ‘growing optimism’ they’ll keep Chris Jones with a new contract | The Athletic

“He deserves to get paid,” one league source said earlier this week. “I would give him a ton,” another league source said. “He should get a massive deal from the Chiefs,” a third NFL source said. The race to retain Jones began this week. The Chiefs hope to do just that before 11 a.m. CT on March 11 when agents of unrestricted free agents can enter contract negotiations with any interested team. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged Tuesday that re-signing Jones is the team’s top priority. By Thursday afternoon — when several members of the organization flew home to Kansas City — there was “growing optimism,” according to league sources, that the Chiefs will agree to a new contract with Jones before free agency.

Patrick Mahomes Jokingly Asks NFL Network Not to Use His 40-Yard Dash Combine Video | Bleacher Report

Mahomes made a post Wednesday on X jokingly asking that NFL Network stop using his 40-yard dash overlay during combine coverage: Mahomes ran a 4.80 40-yard dash during the 2017 combine as a prospect out of Texas Tech, and video of his sprint is now frequently used as an overlay when quarterbacks take to the field for the event.

2024 NFL 2-Round Mock Draft: Giants add competition for Daniel Jones, Titans build around Will Levis | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 32 Keon Coleman WR FLORIDA STATE • JR • 6’4” / 215 LBS Kansas City has now officially moved on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rashee Rice and Mecole Hartman made big plays for that organization in the playoffs but having a fourth pass-catcher who raises the ceiling of the pass attack gives them insurance.

Around the NFL

Justin Fields trade rumors: These three NFL teams have already shown interest in a possible deal for Bears QB | CBS Sports

Raiders Antonio Pierce was asked what he wants in a quarterback this week at the combine, and he gave a pretty specific answer, “You want someone who has been battle-tested, that has been through adversity, had challenges and wasn’t just handed the keys. Because that’s going to be the process here no matter what we do,” Pierce said. The Raiders have made it pretty clear this week that their QB of the future isn’t currently on the roster, which means Aidan O’Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo likely won’t be around much longer. The Raiders could certainly draft a quarterback, but with the 13th overall pick, it might not be realistic for that to happen. If they have to go after a veteran, making a trade for Fields would certainly make some sense. This is all good news for the Bears because if they do end up trading Fields — and things definitely seem to be trending that way — there should be plenty of interested teams. Besides the three teams above, there are also several more teams that will likely be in the market for a quarterback, including the Commanders, Patriots, Broncos and Vikings.

Vikings’ Alexander Mattison informed he’ll be cut, source says | ESPN

The decision capped a disappointing year after Mattison failed to hold down the starting job following the departure of longtime lead back Dalvin Cook. The move will save the Vikings $3.35 million against their 2024 cap. Had he remained on the roster past March 15, Mattison would have had $2.75 million guaranteed for the 2024 season. The Vikings’ third-round draft pick in 2019, Mattison spent four seasons as Cook’s backup before signing a two-year contract worth up to $7 million in March 2023. The Vikings released Cook later that spring and elevated Mattison, hoping he could provide strong inside running even if he couldn’t match Cook’s explosiveness.

NFL chain gangs could be replaced by tracking technology (usatoday.com)

And it’s also possible that the league will use a “Skeletrak System” that tracks the football, players and officials to assist with other officiating calls. Examples of how that system potentially could be applied might involve determining whether a pass was forward or backward (think the cross-field lateral on the “Music City Miracle”) or on plays where it is questionable whether the quarterback was out of the pocket. Vincent and members of his staff discussed the possibilities during a briefing with a small group of media that included USA TODAY Sports during the NFL scouting combine on Thursday. In addition to Super Bowl 58, the line-to-gain tests occurred during regular-season games in New York and Miami last season.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: How Kansas City should handle the tight end position

In-house free agents This group is quietly getting old. Bell is turning 33 this year, Fortson will be 29. Any hope that Jody Fortson would develop into a reliable red zone threat and all-around tight end feels like it is fading after years of injuries and limited production (155 yards and 4TDs for his three-year career). Meanwhile, Blake Bell contributed little to the passing game in terms of production last year (five catches, 26 yards, 1 TD). Sure, he’s a capable blocker, but teams have no reason to think he’s going to make a play if he gets the ball. So, who should the Chiefs bring back? Maybe they could consider a veteran minimum for either guy to fill out the roster, but we should hope they’ll try and upgrade one or both spots this offseason.

Social media to make you think

Only 189 days until we’re back! pic.twitter.com/fdZqy41Ykm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 29, 2024

