Chiefs vs. 49ers Friday injury report: Joe Thuney out for Super Bowl LVIII

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, Kansas City plays the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP DNP DNP OUT Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) OL Quad FP FP FP OUT Jerick McKinnon (IR) RB Groin LP LP LP QUEST Isiah Pacheco RB Toe-Ankle FP FP FP - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP LP FP - Richie James WR Foot FP FP FP - Skyy Moore WR Knee FP FP FP - Rashee Rice WR Ankles FP LP FP - Chris Jones DT Quad FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP FP -

49ers

Some notes

On Friday, wide receiver Rashee Rice (ankle) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) — both limited participants on Thursday — were upgraded to full participants on Friday. Both are good to go for Sunday’s game.

Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) did not practice again. He has now been designated as out for the Super Bowl. We expect that Nick Allegretti will take his place in the starting lineup.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) was limited for the third straight day. He was declared questionable for the game. Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) was also listed as out for the Super Bowl. Both remain on the team's injured reserve list.

"We've gotten everything done that we needed to get done," Reid said after Friday's practice, per the pool report from NBC Sports' Peter King. "They've done good work. They've been focused in. I get to see it every day. That's kind of their makeup, whether things are going good or not going good. It starts with Pat and Kelce and Chris Jones and [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. The players have maximized what we've given them as coaches, and they've done a nice job out here."

Also from the pool report: In its final tuneup practice on Saturday, the team will have a mock game, then take a team photo and return to its hotel.

