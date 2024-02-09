Chiefs’ Harrison Butker preparing for Super Bowl like it’s any other game

The week leading up to the Super Bowl is a little different for specialists, because they get a chance to look at the field before anyone else on the team.

And heading into Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker went through that process.

“We get a feel for the grass,” he explained to reporters on Thursday, “and check out the paint, because the paint now with the logos [is] from the 17-yard line to the 32-yard line. That’s right where extra points are kicked — and a lot of field goals.”

Getting a feel for the field ahead of the game is a key part of Butker’s preparation. The seven-year veteran considers this pregame walkthrough to be a key part of the routine he has established in three previous Super Bowl appearances, which has helped Butker avoid unanticipated field conditions.

“I don’t like surprises,” he remarked. “Obviously, this is an indoor stadium — so to be able to see the field, plant on it [and] see the paint? I think that all helps — so that when you do show up on game day, there’s no surprises. You’re used to it and you can just follow your normal warm-up.”

Otherwise, Butker’s preparation for this game isn’t much different than how he prepares for regular-season games — for one simple reason.

“I try to prepare for every game like it’s the biggest game in my career — like it’s a Super Bowl game,” he explained. “I try to make every kick feel like a big kick. That starts with practice, the warm-up before the game and every kick in the game. If I do that — and I know how to prepare for that every week — then the preparation for the Super Bowl is no different.”

Still, it can’t be exactly like any other week.

“I know there are some guys that [are] always counting down the days until the Super Bowl,” said Butker, “but I try to not even really think about the magnitude of the game until probably Saturday — and then obviously the day of [the game].

“Today’s a Thursday practice, so I’m thinking, ‘All right, what do I normally do on a Thursday practice?’ Just getting me ready for it to be any other game… Then when you get closer, that’s when you really start to really grasp the magnitude of the game — that it is the Super Bowl.”