Madden Simulation: Chiefs take on 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The San Francisco 49ers received the opening kickoff and had a dominant first possession. Running back Christian McCaffery ran the ball five times for 40 yards. The drive ended with a 17-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the corner of the end zone.

The Kansas City Chiefs' first points came off the right cleat of Harrison Butker. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a pass that linebacker Fred Warner should have intercepted – but it hit off of Warner's hands and into the hands of Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs' secondary woke up on the 49ers' second drive. A couple of big pass breakups from safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Jaylen Watson forced the 49ers to settle for a Jake Moody field goal.

End of the first quarter: 49ers 10, Chiefs 3

Second quarter

The Chiefs' defense not getting off the field on third-and-short was a major problem during the quarter. McCaffery was able to pick a couple of third-and-shorts on the ground, and tight end George Kittle snagged two from the air.

The Chiefs’ defense could have stopped the 49ers on fourth-and-1 but McCaffrey bounced off tacklers picked up the first down. Two plays later and only nine yards out from the end zone, McCaffrey waltzed in for a touchdown.

The Chiefs could only score another field goal off the leg of Butker.

Moody missed a field goal to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes 35 seconds left in the quarter. The first play was a 48-yard catch-and-run to Valdes-Scantling to set the Chiefs up nicely in field goal range. Butker would connect with his second field goal of the quarter to make the 49ers lead only by one score.

McCaffrey rushed for 148 yards in the first half. The 49ers' game plan was to run the ball on the Chiefs, and they stayed true to their game plan.

End of the second quarter: 49ers 17, Chiefs 9

Third quarter

The Chiefs came out of the locker room from halftime, executing their game script. Wide receiver Rashee Rice scored the touchdown for the Chiefs coming out of halftime and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire got into the mix of catching balls from Mahomes. Most importantly, Edwards-Helaire caught the two-point conversion to tie the game at 17.

Defensive tackle Chirs Jones got to Purdy, sacking him on third down. Moody knocked down his second field goal after missing his last attempt in the second quarter.

End of the third quarter: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17

Fourth quarter

After the 49ers marched down the field to end the previous quarter, it took only one play to Aiyuk to give the 49ers a 10-point lead early in the quarter.

The Chiefs didn't answer back with a touchdown, but they got three points again from Butker.

The 49ers took six minutes off the clock and scored a touchdown from Deebo Samuel. It was another drive in which McCaffrey ran the football effectively. The 49ers defense sealed the Super Bowl LVIII win with an interception from Deommodore Lenoir.

Final score: 49ers 34, Chiefs 20

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 33/45, 390 yards, 1 TD 2 INT

Brock Purdy 27/40, 256 yards, 3 TD

Christian McCaffrey 33 att, 208 yards, 1 TD, 6 rec, 49ers

Isiah Pacheco 4 att, 20 yards, 7 rec, 63 yards

Rashee Rice 8 rec, 99 yards, 1 TD

George Kittle 7 rec, 67 yards

Deebo Samuel 6 rec, 52 yards, 1 TD

Richie James 5 rec, 64 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5 rec, 86 yards

Brandon Aiyuk 5 rec, 68 yards, 2 TD

Travis Kelce 4 rec, 50 yards

Charvarius Ward 9 total, 7 solo

Trent McDuffie 10 total, 7 solo

Nick Bolton 18 total, 7 solo

Justin Reid 14 total, 5 solo

Chris Jones 6 total, 3 solo, 1 sack

Nick Bosa 3 solo, 1 sack