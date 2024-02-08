Remembering Chiefs’ superstar Derrick Thomas before Super Bowl 58

On January 23, 2000, star Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas was injured in an automobile accident on his way to Kansas City International Airport. He died on February 8, 2000.

Today, on the 24th anniversary of his death, Chiefs players are preparing for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. In his honor, we will call it Super Bowl 58 — as we remember one of the greatest players in Chiefs history.

“I hadn’t thought about the 58 with Derrick Thomas,” said Kansas City head coach Andy Reid on Thursday, “but what a great player he was. When I was at Green Bay, we had a chance to come back and play the Chiefs. And I think he set an NFL sack record that day. I remember Don Beebe running a shallow cross — and he hit Don Beebe so hard, he landed in the quarterback’s lap. He was a great one.”

Rest in peace, Derrick.

Editor’s note: Arrowhead Pride founder Joel Thorman originally created this photo layout. We have run it several times — most recently on the 20th anniversary of Thomas’ death, when we added the final photo from the championship parade following Super Bowl LIV.

Derrick Thomas came out of Alabama in 1989

Drafted 4th overall by the Chiefs, DT immediately lit it up

He was adored by fans because he was so generous with his time

And he was just so damn cool

It wasn't long before he went Pro Bowling

The best part was you could put him wherever you wanted

And he would get to the QB

He loved sacking QBs

Really, really good QBs, too

Sometimes more than once

And sometimes guys that are still famous — Jim Harbaugh

You never wanted to see him coming around the edge

Or bursting through the line

Because he might just end up taking the ball from you

Or drop you in the end zone

There was always the one that would get away

But whatever — he sacked him anyway

And kept sacking him — for a decade

The accident came — and a few weeks later, he was gone

But we didn't forget him

Neither did the rest of the world

And 2019’s Super Bowl champion pass rushers are making sure of it

For the ones who came before us. pic.twitter.com/BTHsqtNZgs — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 5, 2020

We invite you to share your favorite memory of Derrick Thomas in our comment section.