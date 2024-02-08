Chiefs vs. 49ers Thursday injury report: Rashee Rice was limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, Kansas City plays the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Ankles
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Toe-Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon (IR)
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|-
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho (IR)
|OL
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
49ers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|George Kittle
|TE
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Arik Armstead
|DE
|Knee-Foot
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Trent Williams
|OT
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kalia Davis
|DT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|INJ RSV
Some notes
- The Chiefs’ Thursday injury report came with something to monitor: wide receiver Rashee Rice (ankles), who was previously a full participant, is now limited.
- According to Peter King’s pool report from Thursday’s Chiefs’ practice: Wide receiver Rashee Rice got stepped on about an hour into practice and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline. At the end of practice, Rice walked off the field without a limp. Asked if he was concerned, Reid said: “No. He got stepped on. He’s all right.” Rice has become a major weapon in these playoffs, with 20 catches for 223 yards in Kansas City’s three wins.
- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) was also limited.
- Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) did not practice again, and it continues to look like Nick Allegretti will earn his second straight start.
- Running back Jerick McKinnon was limited for the second straight day, and it seems unlikely he will play in the Super Bowl. Both McKinnon and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) remain on injured reserve.
- The 49ers injury report was similar from Wednesday to Thursday, with tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee/foot) limited again. The expectation is they play on Sunday.
