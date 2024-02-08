Chiefs vs. 49ers Thursday injury report: Rashee Rice was limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, Kansas City plays the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP DNP - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness FP LP - - Rashee Rice WR Ankles FP LP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Toe-Ankle FP FP - - Richie James WR Foot FP FP - - Skyy Moore WR Knee FP FP - - Chris Jones DT Quad FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP FP - - Jerick McKinnon (IR) RB Groin LP LP - INJ RSV Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) OL Quad FP FP - INJ RSV

49ers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status George Kittle TE Toe LP LP - - Arik Armstead DE Knee-Foot LP LP - - Oren Burks LB Shoulder LP LP - - Ambry Thomas CB Ankle LP LP - - Trent Williams OT Rest DNP FP - - Kalia Davis DT Ankle FP FP - INJ RSV

Some notes

The Chiefs’ Thursday injury report came with something to monitor: wide receiver Rashee Rice (ankles), who was previously a full participant, is now limited.

participant, is now According to Peter King’s pool report from Thursday’s Chiefs’ practice: Wide receiver Rashee Rice got stepped on about an hour into practice and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline. At the end of practice, Rice walked off the field without a limp. Asked if he was concerned, Reid said: “No. He got stepped on. He’s all right.” Rice has become a major weapon in these playoffs, with 20 catches for 223 yards in Kansas City’s three wins.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice got stepped on about an hour into practice and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline. At the end of practice, Rice walked off the field without a limp. Asked if he was concerned, Reid said: “No. He got stepped on. He’s all right.” Rice has become a major weapon in these playoffs, with 20 catches for 223 yards in Kansas City’s three wins. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) was also limited .

. Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) did not practice again, and it continues to look like Nick Allegretti will earn his second straight start.

again, and it continues to look like Nick Allegretti will earn his second straight start. Running back Jerick McKinnon was limited for the second straight day, and it seems unlikely he will play in the Super Bowl. Both McKinnon and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) remain on injured reserve.

for the second straight day, and it seems unlikely he will play in the Super Bowl. Both McKinnon and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) remain on injured reserve. The 49ers injury report was similar from Wednesday to Thursday, with tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee/foot) limited again. The expectation is they play on Sunday.

For Wednesday’s Super Bowl injury report, click here.