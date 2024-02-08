Chiefs fan’s guide to Las Vegas events for Super Bowl week

You may have heard by now that the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

Just five years ago, this franchise only had one Lombardi in the trophy case. Now, they’re on the verge of claiming number four. This would put them over division rivals such as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, the Chiefs were greeted by a shower of boos. With the Bay Area only being a 100-minute flight from Vegas, it comes as no surprise to see more 49ers fans in attendance. Plus, a lot of California natives live in Nevada.

However, we fully expect Chiefs Kingdom to show up in droves for the remainder of the weekend. We’re not taking off an entire week because we’re hard working citizens in the Midwest.

There’s always plenty of things to do in Vegas, but everything is magnified with the Super Bowl being in the ‘Sin City’ for the first time ever.

Here’s a quick guide for all of the Kingdom that’ll be in town:

Super Bowl Experience

I was fortunate enough to experience this last year in Glendale, Arizona. If you’re a football junkie like me, the Super Bowl experience is football heaven. There are Super Bowl rings, Super Bowl trophies, game-worn jerseys, and much more on display.

Also, this place is very kid-friendly.

They have various football drills and activities to partake in throughout your time at the experience.

It will be located at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center.

Shaq’s Funhouse

If you want to kick off the weekend in style, there’s no other place you want to be than Shaq’s Funhouse party.

This event has become a staple of Super Bowl weekend. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make it last year in Arizona. There’s no way I’m missing it two years in a row.

Tons of athletes and celebrities will be in the house.

Get your tickets here!

Chiefs Take-Over Fremont Street

When people talk about Vegas, they instantly think of the Vegas Strip.

Nonetheless, downtown Las Vegas is pretty fun as well. Especially, when talking about Fremont Street and that’s where the Chiefs Take-Over will take place Saturday night at 7.

Go here for more information on the event or head to Las Vegas Kingdom!

Big Game Weekend: Watch Party

There’s a plethora of watch parties going on throughout the city, but if you want to be around other Chiefs fans, this is a great option for you.

Kansas City promoter DMario Gray is throwing the event and comedian Gerald Huston will be the host.

There will be great food, drinks, and vibes.

Grab your ticket right here!

There you have it!

Enjoy Vegas and don’t say I never helped you out.