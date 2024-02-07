Chiefs make two roster moves on Wednesday

As they continue preparations for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs have made two roster moves.

According to the NFL’s official Wednesday transaction report, the team has placed defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) on its Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. This was an expected move. Omenihu left the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens after just six snaps — the fifth of which was a strip-sack of Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson that ended a Ravens’ drive. After the team’s 17-10 victory, Omenihu expressed confidence that he would be able to play in the Super Bowl — but the next day, tests revealed he had sustained a season-ending ACL tear.

To fill the vacant roster spot, the team has activated second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore from the Reserve/Injured list. Moore was placed there with a knee injury on December 18, following the team’s 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. He was designated for return from Reserve/Injured on January 17 — which means that Wednesday was the 21st (and final) day in which the Chiefs could activate Moore — or else lose him for the season. Moore did not participate in five straight practices before the AFC Championship — and was shown as a limited participant in all three of last week’s Super Bowl bye week injury reports.