Chiefs vs. 49ers Wednesday injury report: Joe Thuney did not work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, Kansas City plays the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Pectoral
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Toe-Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|OL
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|INJ RSV
49ers
Some notes
- The Chiefs had just one player not practicing: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), which was to be expected.
- Head coach Andy Reid to Super Bowl pool reporter Peter King: “I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing. For Joe [Thuney], it’s a strength thing. Right now, it’s not strong enough.”
- Running back Jerick McKinnon was limited but it seems unlikely he plays in the Super Bowl.
- In his return to the 53-man roster, wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) was a full participant. Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), who remains on injured reserve, was also a full participant.
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney remains off the injury report.
- For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were limited, but the expectation is they play on Sunday.
For Friday’s Super Bowl Bye Week injury report, click here.
