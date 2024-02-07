Chiefs vs. 49ers Wednesday injury report: Joe Thuney did not work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday evening, Kansas City plays the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Pectoral DNP - - - Isiah Pacheco RB Toe-Ankle FP - - - Richie James WR Foot FP - - - Skyy Moore WR Knee FP - - - Rashee Rice WR Ankle FP - - - Chris Jones DT Quad FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Groin LP - - INJ RSV Prince Tega Wanogho OL Quad FP - - INJ RSV

49ers

Some notes

The Chiefs had just one player not practicing: left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), which was to be expected.

left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), which was to be expected. Head coach Andy Reid to Super Bowl pool reporter Peter King: “I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing. For Joe [Thuney], it’s a strength thing. Right now, it’s not strong enough.”

“I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing. For Joe [Thuney], it’s a strength thing. Right now, it’s not strong enough.” Running back Jerick McKinnon was limited but it seems unlikely he plays in the Super Bowl.

but it seems unlikely he plays in the Super Bowl. In his return to the 53-man roster, wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) was a full participant. Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), who remains on injured reserve, was also a full participant.

participant. Offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (quad), who remains on injured reserve, was also a participant. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney remains off the injury report.

For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee/foot) were limited, but the expectation is they play on Sunday.

For Friday’s Super Bowl Bye Week injury report, click here.