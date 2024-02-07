Eric Bieniemy visited Chiefs ahead of AFC Championship game

On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed a special tidbit as he spoke to media members from Lake Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

In the lead-up to the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, Reid welcomed an old friend back into the building: former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

It was recently reported that Bieniemy would not be returning to his role with the Washington Commanders.

“He actually came in and talked to our team before our last game,” disclosed Reid. “He talked to the offensive guys and hung out with us in our meetings.”

Bieniemy seemed to make a tangible impact on the players, according to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who would go on to have 241 yards and a touchdown in the AFC title victory.

“It’s always great to have EB in the building, just being there,” said Mahomes. “The energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel, just because he has that intensity, but he loves it. He loves being there. He loves being a part of the team and being a part of that culture, and so just having them back in the building was really cool, and listening to him talk, his energy.

“I think guys had a little bit of like chill bumps, in like, ‘EB’s back here,’ and obviously, he didn’t get that head coaching opportunity, but I’m excited for him to continue to coach football and continue to make his impact on the game.”

Reid said that Bieniemy is still up for a couple of positions but would not commit to bringing him back for the 2024 season.

“I have no spots right now, but I would tell you I think his coaching future is great,” said Reid. “I’m obviously a big fan of his, and I know the things that he can do.”

Perhaps Bieniemy will show face in Las Vegas ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.