Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will focus on Super Bowl LVIII’s second half

As the Kansas City Chiefs ramped up their preparations for Sunday night’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his insights on the team’s second-half offensive performance during its 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs’ offensive prowess was on full display from the get-go, igniting the scoreboard with a dazzling 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on their opening drive. Early in the second quarter, they swiftly found the end zone once again courtesy of a powerful two-yard rush by running back Isiah Pacheco. The rhythm seemed unbreakable until a late second-quarter field goal proved to be Kansas City’s final score of the game.

Acknowledging Baltimore’s formidable defense — and anticipating a similar challenge from the 49ers — Mahomes still believes the offense could have done better.

“Sometimes you get in a funk and [are] not able to get out of it,” he admitted to reporters. “We just didn’t execute. If you look at the film, [you see] a few mistakes here and there by everybody — and against a defense of that caliber, those mistakes can stall out drives.”

Mahomes emphasized the need for improved second-half performance against the formidable San Francisco defense — but remains confident that when the Chiefs execute effectively, they can score against any defensive unit.

Reflecting on the challenges the offense has encountered throughout the season, tight end Travis Kelce echoed Mahomes’ sentiments.

“This year, more than any other, we’ve faced challenges in putting points on the board,” he observed. “But the mentality within the team never wavered. Regardless of the obstacles in front of us, we embraced the challenge head-on.”

The Chiefs’ unwavering determination has propelled them to an opportunity for back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs. As they brace themselves for another fierce battle, they understand the significance of flawless second-half execution. Overcoming challenges — and delivering when it matters most — will be a key factor in securing the season’s ultimate victory.