Offense or defense? Take the ‘Reacts’ fan survey

Let’s hear what you have to say about the Chiefs!

By John Dixon
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans — and fans across the country.

Sign up here to answer weekly national NFL questions via email — or answer this week’s Chiefs poll right here.

Later in the week, we’ll bring you all the results of this week’s polls. Click here to see recent results.

