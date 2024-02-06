Chiefs’ Andy Reid gives injury updates on 3 players

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning as his Kansas City Chiefs continue their preparations for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, head coach Andy Reid was asked about three players whose playing status is open to question.

With regard to wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who has been on the injury report for every game of the season and has missed the last six Kansas City games with a hip injury — Reid was noncommittal.

“Yeah, we’ll see how that goes,” said Reid of Toney, who was not listed on the bye week’s Thursday or Friday injury reports. “He’s been practicing. We’ll just see whether he’s up or not.”

Running back Jerick McKinnon was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on December 24 with a core muscle injury that first started giving him trouble in early December. We later learned that he had undergone surgery for the injury on January 2 in Philadelphia; it was presumed he would miss the rest of the season.

But on Saturday, McKinnon was designated to return from Reserve/Injured, opening the possibility that he might be activated before Sunday’s game. Reid’s news on McKinnon, however, was not encouraging.

“Jerick is not practicing,” said the head coach. “I tell you: it’s slim [odds] for him to be out there.”

Turning to left guard Joe Thuney — who injured a pectoral muscle in the Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago — Reid said the team is monitoring his progress.

“It’s just [his] strength,” explained Reid, “and making sure that he’s in a position that he doesn’t get hurt worse than what he’s got. That’s what we look at.”

Reid didn’t sound confident that Thuney would be strong enough to play on Sunday.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I mean, I think it’s a long shot.”

We should have Super Bowl Week’s first injury report on Wednesday.