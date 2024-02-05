Isiah Pacheco ready to ‘stand on business’ in Super Bowl LVIII

On Super Bowl LVIII's opening night, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco spoke to NFL Network's Michael Robinson about his running style and the Chiefs' season. Pacheco shed light on the team effort that went into the turnaround the offense needed to set the stage for a potentially historic postseason.

The Chiefs relied on Pacheco to help pull the offense out of a lull that lasted through the season. Robinson asked Pacheco how it felt being one of the key offensive players that quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce could lean on.

"It feels great knowing that it takes all of us," Pacheco said. "And not only that — whatever opponent we're going against, focusing on them in practice, knowing the scheme, understanding the glimpse of the ins and outs of the defense, the shortness, the weaknesses, the strength, understanding that will allow you to get the best of them."

Pacheco shared that getting in the winning mindset starts at practice with head coach Andy Reid making sure everyone understands what their role is.

"Understanding that coach has a play for all of us. Not, '[It] just takes one person.' [It] takes all of us," explained Pacheco. "Understanding it's going to take all of us to get the job done."

Having a distinct running style that has garnered plenty of attention, Pacheco compared his mindset to that of another famous running back.

"That running style is just being determined, having the mindset of getting the job done – no man can take me down," Pacheco stated. "Like Marshawn Lynch said, 'Stand on business, 10 for 10.'"

A widely recognizable style of running isn't the most important element of Pacheco's game. When asked what his mental process is like with the opportunity to win his second Super Bowl in his second season in the league.

"First, just start with the 5 Ps: Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance," he revealed. "When you got those set and done, you understand what you have in front of you, it's coming here with one goal, one mindset and just understanding that it's a big game."

In preparation for this Sunday, the Chiefs have been diligently studying up on their opponent, watching game film and making any necessary adjustments. Pacheco noted that the San Francisco 49ers defense will "fly all around, all eleven guys to the ball," which he said is part of what makes football great.

"When you love competing, and you love going hard every single down, every single play, you got guys giving their all – that's what it's all about," Pacheco shared. "And when you love it, you're going to show it out there on the field."