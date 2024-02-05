Patrick Mahomes drafts Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase for dream team

Super Bowl LVIII week is officially here.

All of the Kansas City Chiefs’ players, coaches and personnel staff members were available to speak to the media on opening night. Much attention was on tight end Travis Kelce for obvious reasons.

However, let’s not forget about Patrick Mahomes. You know — the guy who has won two Super Bowl MVPs and two regular-season MVPs.

During Mahomes’ media session, he was greeted by well-known 11-year-old reporter Jeremiah Fennell. In the midst of their interaction, Fennell challenged Mahomes to face off against him in drafting their dream teams.

They were allowed to pick any current or former players. Mahomes couldn’t pick anyone on the Chiefs. Fennell decided on all-time greats such as Barry Sanders, Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor, among others.

Mahomes selected Earl Campbell, Randy Moss, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Rob Gronkowski, Brian Dawkins, Ed Reed, Deion Sanders, Reggie White, Von Miller, Vince Wilfork, Aaron Donald, Ray Lewis and Zach Thomas.

That’s a pretty stacked roster.

The two names that raised eyebrows from Mahomes’ team were Hill and Chase. Maybe Mahomes misses Hill — and who could blame him?

Picking Chase as his third receiver was quite the shocker, given the history between the two teams. After Mahomes said his name, the two-time MVP couldn’t hold in a smile.

Both teams had Mahomes as their quarterback — because why not?