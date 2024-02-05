 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ Joe Thuney’s status for Super Bowl LVIII is ‘still up in the air’

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke with Kansas City’s left guard during Opening Night.

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada — but one All-Pro starter is still unsure if he’ll be able to join his teammates.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke with Chiefs’ starting left guard Joe Thuney during Monday evening’s Opening Night, asking about the pectoral injury that forced Thuney to miss the AFC Championship. The three-time Super Bowl champion told Rapoport that his status to practice this week is still up in the air.

“Just taking it day by day,” said Thuney.

According to Rapoport’s report, Thuney has ‘never quite been in this situation before’. In fact, the AFC Championship was the first postseason absence of Thuney’s eight-year career. He never missed any games in any of the playoff runs he went on with the New England Patriots.

In his place, left guard Nick Allegretti started against the Baltimore Ravens. It was his fourth career playoff start — so if he is called upon, Sunday’s game would be his fifth.

Thuney mentioned that he will know more later this week, so stay tuned for further status updates on the Chiefs’ starting left guard.

