Former Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy is now on the job market

On Sunday, news broke that the Washington Commanders have hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator.

While this would be news to Kansas City Chiefs fans simply because Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech during the collegiate career of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there’s an additional reason why Chiefs fans would be interested: it could mean former Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be available to return to the team; it would depend on Washington wanted to move him into a different role for 2024.

But on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders’ new head coach Dan Quinn has confirmed that Bieniemy will not be back in Washington next season.

New Commanders’ HC Dan Quinn said Eric Bieniemy will not return to Washington’s staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2024

We don’t know if the Chiefs will have an opening on their coaching staff next season. If they end up with openings, we don’t know if they would offer one of them to Bieinemy. And if they did, we don’t know if Bieniemy would even accept the offer.

But some have suggested that Bienemy’s absence played a role in the Chiefs’ offensive problems in 2023. If the team also feels that way, there is now a possibility that he could be back in Kansas City next season.