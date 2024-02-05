Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs’ players and coaches landed in Las Vegas to begin the team’s week of practices and media appearances before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s become a tradition for Kansas City’s Super Bowl appearances. As the chartered United Airlines jet carrying the team approached its parking spot on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport, the pilot opened his window to display a Chiefs flag.

Touch down, Kansas City pic.twitter.com/UkvEUu3q9m — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) February 5, 2024

Head coach Andy Reid (and his wife Tammy) were dressed for success.

Big Red in the big city‼️ pic.twitter.com/X8bSImXmCL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

As usual, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t miss an opportunity to put his personal logo on public display.

Landed in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VVIoH5KCA6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

Sometimes, even celebrity couples have to be in two different places to take care of their business. While his lady Taylor Swift was in Los Angeles, winning two Grammy awards for her album “Midnights,” the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce was 225 miles away, getting off the plane with his teammates.

Killa Trav is in Sin City pic.twitter.com/n4mNPVGr1V — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

The defending Super Bowl champions will make their next public appearance during “Super Bowl Opening Night” at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night. Live coverage on NFL Network begins at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Our Pete Sweeney is on the ground in Las Vegas — and as always, we will have live updates from the event here on Arrowhead Pride.