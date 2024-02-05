Chiefs appear at Super Bowl LVIII’s opening night

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers begin their interactions with the world’s media leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place this Sunday evening at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada — one block west of world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

Once a daytime event called “Media Day” at the beginning of Super Bowl Week, the initial press conferences are now part of an event called “Opening Night” that takes place on Monday evening — and is carried live on NFL Network.

After each team is introduced, its head coach, quarterback and a selection of other players and coaches appear in simultaneous 60-minute press conferences. As the designated home team, the Chiefs will do their pressers first, starting around 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. After a session featuring representatives from both teams, the 49ers are expected to begin their media sessions around 9 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here we’re keeping track of everything that’s happening at Allegiant Stadium through social media posts.