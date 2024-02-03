Report: Chiefs designate Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve

Saturday of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl bye week arrived with some good news, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon — who has been on injured reserve since late December due to a groin injury — has been designated to return by the club.

A potential addition for the Super Bowl: #Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon has been designated to return off Injured Reserve. His practice window is open. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2024

The 31-year-old McKinnon first appeared on the injury report with a groin designation back in Week 8, and it was an injury that he seemed to deal with all season long. Due to the injury, the running back appeared in just 12 games, rushing 21 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had 25 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

McKinnon’s designation to return allows him to practice next week in Las Vegas, but it does not necessarily mean he will definitely play against the San Francisco 49ers. To do so, he would need to be activated and placed on the active roster.

At the time of this writing, wide receiver Skyy Moore and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho are also practicing while on injured reserve. The Chiefs have options, and McKinnon — who helped make history in last year’s Super Bowl with his game-clinching slide — is one of them.