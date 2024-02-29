Chiefs announce 2023 team MVP, rookie of the year award winners

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Derrick Thomas and Mack Lee Hill award winners for the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs finished the regular season 11-6 to claim the AFC’s No. 3 seed — and then went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City has now won back-to-back championships — and three Super Bowls in five seasons. The team votes on these awards after each season has concluded.

The players vote on the recipients for both the Mack Lee Hill ROTY and Derrick Thomas MVP awards — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 29, 2024

Derrick Thomas Award (most valuable player)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the Derrick Thomas (most valuable player award) for the third time in his career (2018, 2022).

CHIEFS.COM: Mahomes threw for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023 before leading Kansas City on one of the greatest postseason runs in NFL history, culminating in a second-straight world championship.

Mack Lee Hill Award (rookie of the year)

Taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, former SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice was named the Mack Lee Hill (rookie of the year) award winner.