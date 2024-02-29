Arrowheadlines: Chiefs reveal plans for ‘reimagined’ Arrowhead Stadium

The latest

Renovation concepts include: New turf-covered Activation Zone with tailgate areas and covered entertainment space built over the current site of Kauffman Stadium for gameday activations and year-round community opportunities. A new Upper Concourse Connection Bridge will create 360-degree wrap-around connectivity for fans on the upper concourse as well as additional space for new food and beverage points of sale. Upper Concourse Canopy will provide weather protection for all fans on the upper-level concourse, in addition to infrared heaters and overhead fans increasing year-round comfort. New VIP Stadium Entry Points will lead to all-new spaces inside the stadium and will also decrease fan traffic and congestion at existing general admission gates. New Sideline Clubs will be constructed after excavating under the lower-level seating bowl to create new premium experiences for gamedays and special events. New Video Boards will be increased in size while keeping their iconic shape to complement the stadium’s unique curved endzones while new LED Ribbon Boards will also be installed. Upgraded TV, Wi-Fi, DAS (distributed antenna system) and Audio System Technology will be introduced throughout the stadium, enhancing fan connectivity as well as the clarity and quality of the game presentation in-stadium. New End Zone Clubs and Suites will introduce new viewing and hospitality experiences that are now common in newer NFL venues.

Arrowhead Stadium is the iconic heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom - full of history, amazing memories, and so many more good times to come. Our vision is to elevate our unrivaled fan experience for the next generation of fans with improvements across all levels inside, new activation… pic.twitter.com/9gHLJ8MDBv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2024

Jets players make bold claim about Mecole Hardman

Yes, I’m told there was validated belief from the #Jets that WR Mecole Hardman, frustrated by his lack-of usage, leaked game plans to the opposition, as implied by several players (Sauce Gardner, Kenny Yeboah) today.



Not just the #Eagles game, but also the #Chiefs.… pic.twitter.com/d6LlvPnDaJ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 29, 2024

Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, pleads guilty to bank robbery | ESPN

Xaviar Babudar, who gained notoriety for wearing a gray wolf suit to Chiefs games, admitted to stealing more than $800,000 in 11 bank robberies across seven states and laundering the proceeds through area casinos, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Babudar, 29, faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 10. Babudar must pay $532,675 in restitution and forfeit any property gained through his crimes, including an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that he purchased at a charity auction. “His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release. “The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today’s conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice.”

Why Jimmy Kimmel Feels Like ‘Kansas City Chiefs’ Ahead of Oscars 2024 | People

As Jimmy Kimmel hits the final stretch before hosting the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10, one might wonder: Does Hollywood’s biggest night ever get old for the veteran host? Not a chance. “I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well.”

Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver | NFL.com

32 - Kansas City Chiefs Darius Robinson Missouri · DL · Senior The energetic D-lineman possesses the pass-rush skills and versatility to create chaos from multiple spots in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

Around the NFL

QB Caleb Williams would ‘be excited’ if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine | NFL.com

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, viewed as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said he’d be thrilled to be selected by the Chicago Bears, doing his best to clear up rumblings to the contrary. “If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams said in an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel published on Wednesday. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.” Williams is scheduled to arrive Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and is expected to meet with the Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams will take part in meetings, but will forego testing and on-field work, which he’s expected to do in USC’s pro day on March 20.

Jets OK QB Zach Wilson to seek trade, won’t tag DE Bryce Huff | ESPN

While Wilson’s days with the team appear numbered, the Jets are trying to re-sign highly regarded pass-rusher Bryce Huff before he becomes a free agent, but they won’t use the franchise tag, Douglas said. Wilson’s fate was sealed at the end of the season, when the Jets made it clear they would be in the market for a veteran backup to play behind Aaron Rodgers. That sentiment was reinforced recently by owner Woody Johnson, who said, “We need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster News: Franchise tag placed on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

We presume that this is the common, non-exclusive version of the franchise tag, which allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams. If he receives an offer sheet, the Chiefs will have the right to match that offer or receive two first-round draft picks in compensation if Sneed takes the deal with the new team. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the team had informed Sneed they intended to place the tag on him — and if they couldn’t reach a long-term deal with him, they would be open to trading him to a new team. In situations like this, the trade compensation is usually well below the two first-round picks specified in non-exclusive franchise tag rules.

Veach is working. Expect Sneed to be traded. https://t.co/ixMn6weoNO — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) February 28, 2024

