Andy Reid is not concerned about Creed Humphrey’s low snaps

Had the Kansas City Chiefs come up short against the San Francisco 49ers, center Creed Humphrey may have found himself going from a fan favorite to a playoff scapegoat.

The 2021 second-round selection has started every game of his career. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons, though he missed the event both times while the Chiefs were preparing for back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

However, Humphrey’s low snaps were undoubtedly a problem during this postseason. Against the 49ers, a low snap at the end of the fourth quarter appeared to rush quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a throw, costing the Chiefs a chance to win in regulation. Kansas City settled for a game-tying field goal before eventually winning 25-22 in overtime.

Speaking from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed confidence the snapping woes were fixable.

“Listen, Creed is a diligent, diligent player,” the coach stated. “He’s a great player. He’ll take care of that. I’m not worried about that. He’s a relentless worker, and we’ll get all that taken care of.”

While some positions on the team are undoubtedly due for an overhaul as the Chiefs bid for the NFL’s first “three-peat,” there are differing opinions on how set the offensive line is seen heading into the offseason.

This is particularly true of the tackle position.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor — last offseason’s biggest free agent signing — struggled with penalties throughout the 2023 campaign. Donovan Smith — last season’s starter at left tackle — is set to become an unrestricted free agent. A major unknown of the Chiefs’ plans will be how ready the team is to trust second-year tackle Wanya Morris to protect Mahomes’ blindside.

After joining the Chiefs as a third-round selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, Morris started four games as a rookie after Smith missed time with injuries. Smith started each of the Chiefs’ playoff games.

Reid did not give any indication on whether the Chiefs would pursue a tackle in free agency or the draft, but his comments on Smith had a definite farewell tone.

“Donovan did a nice job for us,” Reid insisted. “Good senior leader and a ton of experience. We’ve got a young kid that we drafted, and I thought he was a good example to him.”