How the Chiefs should handle the tight end position

Tight end is a position that many Kansas City Chiefs fans and commentators might be overlooking. It’s understandable, given the spectacular player and personality that leads the position group today. There is no replacing Travis Kelce — not this year, not ever.

However, the Chiefs have often looked a year or two in advance of a need and addressed that position early, hoping to develop a player before they are counted upon.

The Chiefs got their offense back on track and thrived in the postseason using multiple tight end sets. To do that, they’ll have to add (or re-sign) a couple of capable tight ends to round out the room headlined by Kelce and Noah Gray.

So, don’t be surprised if general manager Brett Veach makes a significant investment in the position; he’ll have options.

On the roster

2024 Chiefs tight ends under contract: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Izaiah Gathings

After having Tony Gonzalez for so many years, the Chiefs have been unbelievably fortunate to have the new GOAT at the position. In addition to being one of the best-known football players on the planet, now that he’s dating the most famous musical artist on the planet, Kelce is breaking NFL regular season and playoff records on a regular basis. At this point, the only question is how long he can continue at this pace — he’ll be 35 years old this season. Noah Gray has been a reliable but somewhat underwhelming second tight end who is still just 24 years old. Izaiah Gathings is a former small-school wide receiver who went undrafted last season but may have some untapped potential.

So, they have their number one guy, at least for 2024, and they have an adequate number two tight end, and Gathings might be a good practice squad candidate. There’s no question that Kelce and Gray will be back this season. The only question is whether Gray will continue to be an adequate number two— or a really good number three if the Chiefs make at least one quality acquisition.

In-house free agents

Free agents: Jody Fortson (RFA), Blake Bell (UFA)

This group is quietly getting old. Bell is turning 33 this year, Fortson will be 29. Any hope that Jody Fortson would develop into a reliable red zone threat and all-around tight end feels like it is fading after years of injuries and limited production (155 yards and 4TDs for his three-year career). Meanwhile, Blake Bell contributed little to the passing game in terms of production last year (five catches, 26 yards, 1 TD). Sure, he’s a capable blocker, but teams have no reason to think he’s going to make a play if he gets the ball.

So, who should the Chiefs bring back?

Maybe they could consider a veteran minimum for either guy to fill out the roster, but we should hope they’ll try and upgrade one or both spots this offseason.

Free agent options

It might feel surprising to some if the Chiefs make a splash in free agency at tight end, but one could argue it makes a lot of sense. The position generally has a longer developmental curve than others, and there are plenty of talented players who have yet to really pan out. Not to mention that the team likes to have potential replacements in-house before they are needed — and they prefer veterans that are in the 24 to 27-year-old range.

With that in mind, a couple of intriguing players are likely to hit the market, and one just got released.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (26 years old)

(26 years old) Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (26 years old)

(26 years old) Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons (28 years old)

Fant has been an average tight end in terms of production during his five-year NFL career. He was averaging over 600 yards and 3-4 touchdowns per season with Denver but had less production in Seattle, including 414 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. Drafted in the first round out of Iowa (Tight End University), Fant made a name for himself with insane athleticism and big-play ability. Not known as the strongest blocker, he’s always going to be a big receiver first and foremost.

Irv Smith Jr. was also an early draft pick, taken in round two by the Vikings. He’s also an outstanding athlete at the position and still has room to develop. The difference is that Smith is more of a well-rounded player with some solid ability as a blocker. Like Fant, Smith had more production early in his career and is coming off a down year in Cincinnati. He missed time with a torn meniscus in 2021, an ankle and a hamstring injury during the past couple of seasons.

The newest addition to the free agent class is Jonnu Smith, former third-round pick of the Titans. Unlike the other two we just mentioned, Jonnu is coming off one of his career-best seasons, with 50 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns for Atlanta. He’s got some big-play ability as a receiver and is a great athlete like Fant and Irv. Jonnu Smith might be more expensive than the other options, but he won’t count against the compensatory formula, as he was cut.

Any of these three should be available for a reasonable contract, given that tight ends don’t get paid like wide receivers do. If the Chiefs could land an athletic, younger tight end for something like $5-8 million per season, it could be a great way to use some of their newfound cap flexibility.

One NFL Draft option: Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

As with all of the tight ends mentioned here, if the Chiefs invest in a tight end in the draft, it should be with an eye on future pass-catching production. Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas could be just the type of dynamic player that could help cushion the loss of Travis Kelce (hopefully a couple of years from now). He’s an athletic receiving threat who can continue to develop into an all-around player. Already competent as a pass blocker, he is light for the position (6’4” and 243 lbs.) — and it shows when he tries to run block.

It’s fairly early in the process to know where a player like Sanders could get drafted, but most rankings have him as the number two tight end in the draft. The Chiefs likely have no shot at Brock Bowers, who is widely believed to be a top-10 talent in this draft, so IF they prioritize tight end, Sanders may be the first player they focus on. If he’s available when they pick in the second round, I could see them taking a swing at a potential future No. 1 tight end.