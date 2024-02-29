As the NFL’s 2024 Scouting Combine continues in Indianapolis, a few positions are piquing the interest of Kansas City Chiefs’ fans.

One of them should be the offensive linemen, who will do their drills at Noon (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday.

The Chiefs will be doing their homework on the offensive tackles from top to bottom of this class — especially those with experience at left tackle. Here are five of those prospects who will be worth watching on Sunday:

Jordan Morgan | Arizona | 6’ 5” 312 lbs. | Redshirt Senior

The list starts with experience. As a three-year starter for the Wildcats, he played 2,392 snaps exclusively at left tackle over five seasons, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in both 2022 and 2023.

Not many true LTs at top of this class. Jordan Morgan from Arizona is one of them



Quick feet, wide frame, big hands (1068! at Senior Bowl) prevent space for speed rushers into the back of the pocket



Gives him margin for error on counters back inside, cause feet need work there pic.twitter.com/M5sxCOVVoP — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) February 27, 2024

Morgan displays an impressive combination of mobility and hand strength in pass protection, which allows him to stay with speed rushers around the outside — and lock them up when they counter back inside. His hands will be among the largest that will be measured in Indianapolis.

Should the Chiefs select him, he would be a unique pick for the team and head coach Andy Reid. At the Senior Bowl, Morgan’s arms were measured at just under 33 inches, which is below the threshold that Reid typically likes — but he also has a wide frame and huge hands. That — along with his movement skills — could keep him on Kansas City’s radar.

Round prediction: Round 2

Positional fit: Starting left tackle

Chiefs fit: Solid

Kingsley Suamataia | BYU | 6’ 4” 329 lbs. | Redshirt Sophomore

The young buck of this group also may have the highest ceiling. A five-star recruit, Suamataia started his college career at Oregon — but after one insignificant year, he transferred to BYU. There, he immediately started at right tackle. In 2023, he became the Cougars’ full-time left tackle.

His raw talent pops when he is flying off the ball and pouncing on defenders as a run blocker or as a pass blocker with natural power and fluidity. He will absolutely need help refining his pass sets and his overall balance, but he has the tools to do so — and has only played two college seasons. He has a similar style and trajectory as his cousin: the Detroit Lions’ right tackle Penei Sewell.

Suamataia was No. 3 on Bruce Feldman’s 2023 Freaks List for The Athletic. He will show out in Indianapolis — possibly making it harder for Kansas City to draft him. You should make a point of watching him this weekend.

Round prediction: Late Round 1 — Early Round 2

Positional fit: Starting left or right tackle with All-Pro upside

Chiefs fit: Very strong

Tyler Guyton | Oklahoma | 6’ 7” 328 lbs. | Redshirt Junior

It’s never a bad idea to go back to the well at Oklahoma, from which Kansas City (and many other NFL teams) have acquired offensive linemen. Guyton caught steam as a first-round prospect after starting at right tackle the past two seasons. He entered 2022 as the starting left tackle before swapping positions with last year’s first-round pick Anton Harrison after the season’s first game.

He boasts length that looks overwhelming and intimidating for pass rushers. As a pass protector, he eats up a lot of space — and also possesses athletic feet. In high school, he was a star basketball player and a defensive lineman, so he is still relatively fresh as an offensive lineman.

Over 355 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Guyton did not allow a sack. The Chiefs would likely have to make a move to get him — but his ceiling might justify it.

Round prediction: Round 1

Positional fit: Starting left or right tackle

Chiefs fit: Good

Patrick Paul | Houston | 6’ 7” 333 lbs. | Redshirt Senior

Like Morgan, Paul is another long, space-eating prospect. He is one of the few true left tackles in this class: all 2,966 of his career snaps were on the left. He is entering the draft as a three-year starter.

Paul has starting experience dating back to his first year on campus: he started the final three games of the 2019 season at left tackle. After suffering an injury the following year, he bounced back to become one of college football’s most reliable offensive anchors.

While he will show off his length and overall size, he will also display significant athleticism in drills.

Round prediction: Round 2

Positional fit: Starting left tackle

Chiefs fit: Strong

Javon Foster | Missouri | 6’ 5” 309 lbs. | Redshirt Senior

One of the many Missouri prospects in this class, Foster is also one of the true left tackles. While he has three years of starting experience on the left, he preceded that with 154 snaps on the right. He finished his career as a third-team All-American in 2023.

The former Tiger comes off as a physical blocker who wants to bring violence to the engagement. He has a strong punch that shows up in both the running and passing game — and has the mass to create movement on blocks. He plays with a lot of confidence, which helps mask some of the inconsistencies in his technique.

It will be important to track his movement skills during the Combine. If he can meet Kansas City’s criteria for athleticism, he will become an intriguing option a little bit further down the draft board.

Round prediction: Round 4 or later

Positional fit: Capable left tackle

Chiefs fit: Solid