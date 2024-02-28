Report: Dave Merritt interviewing with 49ers for defensive coordinator job

The San Francisco 49ers are interviewing Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt for their defensive coordinator position, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Merritt, 52, has served the Chiefs as their defensive backs coach since the start of the 2019 season, developing the likes of Charvarius Ward, Juan Thornhill, L’Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Chamarri Conner.

Before coaching in Kansas City, Merritt held roles with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. A 1993 seventh-round pick, he was an NFL linebacker from 1993-95.

Merritt was asked about the prospect of a defensive coordinator position back in early January, leading to this gem:

“One of the things that my wife Yolanda and I spoke about decades ago was that, no matter what, I wasn’t going to pursue any type of coordinator job while my kids were young,” said Merritt. “Meaning, the fact that I wanted to be there Friday night games. I wanted to be there Saturday, if I could, to go to some games. And you can ask my wife, Yolanda. She’ll tell you the same thing. So when that time arrives, and if I’m afforded a position to be able to even go interview, I will consult with my wife, and then we will take the next step.

“But right now, I’m focused on trying to make sure that I be the best defensive coach I can be for my guys. A lot of guys think the grass is greener on the other side, and then all of a sudden, you can go chase the money. But I’ve always told my young coaches that are around me, you want years of service. Years of service is more important than money, because money is going to come and go. It’s fleeting.

“Honestly, you take that chair as a coordinator, you’re responsible for the entire unit, and now, some of your closeness goes away. And what we experienced in the defensive back room, and even when I was coaching linebackers, that bond that I’ve had with my players over the decades has been precious to me, and I don’t want to lose that right now.”

Merritt was then pressed for details on his family, and he revealed that he had children of 33 years, 27 years and 25 years.

“Then my wife wouldn’t stop chasing me,” smiled Merritt. “So now we have a 15 and a 17-year-old. So we waited eight years, and so I had to start all over again. So right now, we have a sophomore and junior in high school here at Blue Valley, so [I] have a couple more years.”

Perhaps that timeline has now sped up — because the right opportunity has arrived.