Report: Chiefs place franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs have placed the franchise tag on their pending free-agent cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, committing $19.8 million of its 2024 salary cap to the four-year veteran.

Kansas City's priority is to extend Chris Jones for now and they'll see what happens with Sneed after.

We presume that this is the common, non-exclusive version of the franchise tag, which allows Sneed to negotiate with other teams. If he receives an offer sheet, the Chiefs will have the right to match that offer or receive two first-round draft picks in compensation if Sneed takes the deal with the new team.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the team had informed Sneed they intended to place the tag on him — and if they couldn’t reach a long-term deal with him, they would be open to trading him to a new team. In situations like this, the trade compensation is usually well below the two first-round picks specified in non-exclusive franchise tag rules.

According to a Wednesday report from NFL Network’s James Palmer, the team expects to have its first significant meetings with representatives for both Sneed and free-agent defensive tackle Chris Jones before the day is out.

After several Kansas City players received 2024 pay increases under the NFL’s Proven Performer Escalator, the Chiefs entered Wednesday with $17.3 million in cap space. Releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling opened up an additional $11.2 million in space. So with this move, Kansas City moves forward with an estimated $9.5 million in cap space. (Under Top 51 salary cap rules that are in place through the offseason, Sneed’s franchise tag tender of $19.8 million will replace the team’s 51st-highest cap hit, which is currently $795,000 — while the $12 million in space created by Valdes-Scantling’s release is reduced by the $795,000 contract that became the new 51st-lowest cap hit).

But remember: the Chiefs don’t have to be under the cap until the new league year officially begins at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on March 13. This ride is just beginning.