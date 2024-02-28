Report: Chiefs release Marquez Valdes-Scantling, saving $12 million against cap

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: #Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.



Saves Kansas City $12 million on the cap. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 28, 2024

The move stands to save the Chiefs $12 million against the salary cap for the 2024 season. Kansas City signed the 29-year-old to a three-year contract during the 2022 offseason. In two years as a Chief, Valdes-Scantling combined for 63 catches for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns.

Though Valdes-Scantling may have hoped for greater regular-season production, he was a key contributor in back-to-back postseason runs that ended in Super Bowl championships.

During the two postseasons, Valdes-Scantling combined for 15 catches, 250 yards and three touchdowns. He caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown during the 2022 AFC Championship game, had a game-clinching catch during the 2023 AFC Championship game — and he also had a touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII. Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice often credited Valdes-Scantling’s mentorship as a significant reason he hit the ground running.

Valdes-Scantling’s sky-high salary cap number for 2024 was never going to be something that Kansas City would be willing to pay, so it makes sense to release the veteran now, perhaps giving him a leg up on free agency.